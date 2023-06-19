Munster to play Leinster in pre-season friendly in Musgrave Park

Newly crowned URC Champions Munster will host provincial rivals Leinster in a home pre-season fixture in Musgrave Park on Friday September 8pm (7.30pm) ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
It will be the first time the sides will face each other at the Cork venue since November 2007.
Munster have already confirmed an historic double-header against the Barbarians with the women's and men's squads facing respective invitational sides on Saturday September 20 at Thomond Park.
The tickets interpro friendly against Leinster will go on sale this Friday June 23 @ 11am.