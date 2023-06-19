Munster to play Leinster in pre-season friendly in Musgrave Park

It will be the first time since November 2007 Munster play Leinster in Musgrave Park.
Munster to play Leinster in pre-season friendly in Musgrave Park

PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY: Munster will host Leinster in Musgrave Park in a pre-season friendly on Friday September 8pm. Pic: Eoin Noonan / SPORTSFILE

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 15:19
Fiona Halligan

Newly crowned URC Champions Munster will host provincial rivals Leinster in a home pre-season fixture in Musgrave Park on Friday September 8pm (7.30pm) ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

It will be the first time the sides will face each other at the Cork venue since November 2007. 

Munster have already confirmed an historic double-header against the Barbarians with the women's and men's squads facing respective invitational sides on Saturday September 20 at Thomond Park. 

 The tickets interpro friendly against Leinster will go on sale this Friday June 23 @ 11am.

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-TOULOUSE-LA ROCHELLE-FINAL Late Ntamack magic wins Top 14 title for Toulouse, denies La Rochelle double
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-STADE FRANCAIS O’Gara v Mola an intriguing sidebar to Top 14 final
Dan Goggin 21/3/2023 Former Munster player Dan Goggin joins USM Sapiac 
#Cork - Sport
<p>UNBELIEVABLE: Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola celebrates after Romain Ntamack scored the winning try in the Top 14 decider at a packed Stade de France</p>

Toulouse pull off 'a little robbery' as Ntamack stuns Ronan O'Gara and La Rochelle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd