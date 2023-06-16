Former Munster player Dan Goggin joins USM Sapiac 

Limerick man Dan Goggin is to join French outfit USM Sapiac, having finished up with Munster Rugby at the tail end of the 2023/23 campaign.
Goggin made his senior debut for Munster against Scarlets in September 2016, going on to play 82 games for the province, scoring 10 tries.
𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝟮𝟯/𝟮𝟰 🤝— USM Sapiac (@UsmSapiacRugby) June 16, 2023
Nouvelle recrue au poste de centre, 𝘿𝙖𝙣 𝙂𝙤𝙜𝙜𝙞𝙣 , joueur irlandais en provenance du @Munsterrugby ! 💚🖤
Bienvenue à Sapiac, Dan ! 🇮🇪🔥https://t.co/4NYzIDUSgS #Saison2324 #AllezSapiac pic.twitter.com/Yx5Me9L2LX
Goggin made his Champions Cup debut in 2018 against Exeter Chiefs. He went on to have an excellent season, winning Young Player of the Year for 2018/19.
The 28-year-old played for the Irish sevens side in 2015-16.
Goggin joins the French side until the end of the 2023/24 season.