Former Munster player Dan Goggin joins USM Sapiac 

The Limerick joins the French side for the 2023/24 season. 
Former Munster player Dan Goggin joins USM Sapiac 

ON THE MOVE: Former Munster player Dan Goggin is on the move to USM Sapiac. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 15:38
Fiona Halligan

Limerick man Dan Goggin is to join French outfit USM Sapiac, having finished up with Munster Rugby at the tail end of the 2023/23 campaign. 

Goggin made his senior debut for Munster against Scarlets in September 2016, going on to play 82 games for the province, scoring 10 tries. 

Goggin made his Champions Cup debut in 2018 against Exeter Chiefs. He went on to have an excellent season, winning Young Player of the Year for 2018/19. 

The 28-year-old played for the Irish sevens side in 2015-16. 

Goggin joins the French side until the end of the 2023/24 season. 

More in this section

Kieran Crowley 12/2/2023 Kieran Crowley to part with Italy after the Rugby World Cup 
Leinster v La Rochelle - Heineken Champions Cup Final Return to multi-pool format as Champions Cup revamp announced
Ireland v England - U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship Ireland name 30-player squad for World Rugby U20 Championship
<p>PROBE: The Welsh Rugby Union was responsible for a “serious failure of governance”, according to a report. Picture: David Davies/PA</p>

WRU criticised for ‘serious failure of governance’ over misconduct allegations

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd