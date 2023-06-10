Munster lock Jean Kleyn could be set for international switch to South Africa

Munster lock Jean Kleyn could be set to feature for South Africa in the World Cup despite the 29-year-old having played five Tests for Ireland and featuring at the 2019 World Cup.

Kleyn's fine form had seen him linked with a return to the Ireland squad ahead of this year's addition but now the Springboks have invited him to join their training camp.

The South African native will join the squad pending the outcome of an application filed by SA Rugby regarding the lock’s eligibility in terms of Regulation 8 and based on birth right. The decision is expected to be received soon.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber named a Rugby Championship training squad of 40 players for a three-week training camp in Pretoria from Sunday until Thursday, June 29.

Kleyn will join as the 41st member of a squad that also includes Munster teammate RG Snyman, Ulster-bound prop Steven Kitshoff, and former Munster centre Damian de Allende.

Speaking about the opportunity to play with the Springboks, Kleyn told the Munster website: “I have always expressed an interest in playing international rugby and was honoured to represent Ireland in the past.

“When approached I was blown away with this opportunity to be a part of the Springbok squad. I could not pass up on it when it was offered.

“Munster has shaped me as a person and player, it is where I have built a life with my young family but to be offered this opportunity by my home country is an honour I never thought I would receive.

“The last three weeks have been the been the dream here at Munster. To fight through a brutal season and play week in week out, has been a high point of my career. As a team we continued to believe alongside our coaches, and against the odds succeeded.

“There are no guarantees in life but what I do know is that I will give everything to any team I am a part of. It’s all or nothing for me and I look forward to seeing where this journey brings me and look forward to returning to Munster for as long as they will have me. I am here to play and that’s what I am going to do.”

The Boks will begin their 2023 season on Saturday, 8 July, with their opening Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Pretoria, which will be followed by a Test against New Zealand at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland (15 July), before returning to South Africa for their closing match of the abbreviated version of the tournament against Argentina in Johannesburg (29 July).

They will then play three Rugby World Cup warm-up matches: against Argentina in Buenos Aires (Saturday, 5 August), Wales in Cardiff (Saturday, 19 August) and New Zealand in London (Friday, 25 August) before departing for the Rugby World Cup in France.

South Africa Rugby Championship Training Squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92).

Hookers: Joseph Dweba (DHL Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks).

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers), RG Snyman (Munster).

Loose Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster), Jasper Wiese (Leicester).

Utility Forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat).

Scrum-halves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks).

Fly-halves: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls).