Cork's Ben O'Connor officially joins Munster academy 

Multi-talented Cork sportsman Ben O'Connor has officially linked up with the Munster Rugby academy.

The news comes just a number of days after O'Connor starred in the red of Cork as the county's under-20 hurlers beat Offaly to secure a third All-Ireland title in four years.

19-year-old O'Connor confirmed shortly after the under-20 decider last weekend that it would indeed be his final game of hurling.

“I'm after deciding I'm going with the rugby, so this was my last hurling game,” said the centre-back after pocketing a second All-Ireland underage medal with Cork.

“It was a very tough decision, but I was happy with my decision in the end.”

“I was delighted to finish on a high now with the lads, you couldn't pick a better group of lads. They're all my best friends and you couldn't have asked for a better group to finish with.”

Presentation Brothers College (PBC) student O'Connor joins the Munster academy ranks alongside Brian Gleeson, Shay McCarthy, George Hadden and Dylan Hicks.

He has flourished at PBC and played a leading role at full-back as they won this year’s Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup title.

Gleeson and Hadden join the Munster ranks having shone as part of Richie Murphy's 2023 Grand Slam-winning Ireland under-20s.

As previously confirmed, Patrick Campbell and Cian Hurley will progress from the Academy to the senior squad ahead of the new season with Edwin Edogbo moving up ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The aforementioned Gleeson, meanwhile, was still eligible for the Ireland under-19s this season but earned a place in the Ireland under-20s side for the Six Nations and was a standout performer.