Former Munster boss Rob Penney lands top Crusaders job

Rob Penney has been appointed Canterbury Crusaders head coach in a major resurrection following his sacking by the New South Wales Waratahs two years ago.
Penney, a former assistant coach at the Crusaders and Munster head coach, will have big shoes to fill as he replaces Scott Robertson from August, the man who guided the Super Rugby titans to six championships in the past six seasons.
Robertson is departing the Crusaders to take charge of the All Blacks after the World Cup in France.
After roles in Limerick and in Japan, the former New Zealand under-20 boss succeeded compatriot Daryl Gibson as head coach of the Sydney-based Waratahs in 2019.
The rebuilding Waratahs struggled in a COVID-19-affected 2020 season, finishing fourth out of five teams in the domestic Super Rugby AU competition that year.
After a 0-5 start to the 2021 championship, Penney was fired mid-season, finishing up with an overall record of five wins from 19 matches.
Crusaders board chairman Grant Jarrold said Penney stood out from other candidates for his "his maturity and his back-to-back success record."
"Rob impressed us with his leadership qualities, his experience, and his proven ability to innovate on and off the field," he said.
Penney is head coach of Japan's under-20 side and will take up the Crusaders role after the World Rugby Under-20 Championship starting this month.