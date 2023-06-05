Bordeaux-Begles advance to face La Rochelle as TMO blackout stirs controversy

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will face Bordeaux next Saturday in the second Top 14 semi-final in San Sebastian while regular season leaders Toulouse will face Racing 92 after two dramatic qualifying round matches.

Madosh Tambwe’s stunning 78th-minute try - his second in 11 minutes, an explosion of pace, power and balance and, arguably, his second-best score of the night - gave travelling Bordeaux a 32-25 win over Lyon in a pulsating seven-try thriller at Stade Gerland, on Sunday.

Bordeaux centre Jean-Baptiste Dubié said the match mirrored the confirmed semi-finalists’ campaign. “It was a match like our season - we had to have our backs against the wall to play well,” he said.

“[The performance] wasn’t perfect, but it's the victory of a group that prepared well and managed to turn the game around in the last 20 minutes… This season, we've had a lot of disappointment away from home... We didn't want to end the season with more regret.”

Bordeaux had gone ahead early in a match played without the assistance of the TV match official after earlier storms in Lyon knocked out power to the outside broadcast van. The fourth and fifth referees were dispatched to each in-goal area to assist with confirming tries, and the designated TMO ran the substitutions.

Ironically, home fans could see the Canal Plus feed on the ground’s big screens, and loudly disputed three of Bordeaux’s awarded tries and two disallowed touchdowns for their own side. They had an argument over Mathieu Jalibert’s sixth-minute score - in which he appeared to lose control of the ball. Mahamadou Diaby’s 46th-minute try, and Tambwe’s second, too, may have benefited from a TMO discussion, though it’s unlikely either would have been refused.

Lyon had recovered from the early setback, with tries from France winger Ethan Dumortier and Fiji centre Josua Tuisova - on what would turn out to be his final match in a Lyon shirt - to lead 17-8 at halftime.

Lyon manager Xavier Garbajosa, who has been under fire within club walls for his management style in recent weeks, refused to blame defeat on the technical issues. “We finished twice in the in-goal and the tries were refused,” he said. “We had our chances. We were less realistic than the people of Bordeaux. I don't want to get into controversy. The rules were the same for everyone.”

More than 24 hours earlier, Racing 92 eased past neighbours Stade Francais 33-20 at Stade Jean Bouin.

Argentinian flanker Marcos Kremer’s fifth-minute red card for ploughing shoulder-first into Finn Russell at a ruck didn’t decide the match - Stade were in the hunt until the 80th minute, when Gael Fickou grabbed a loose ball from what may have been an offside position and darted over - but it didn’t help the home side’s cause, and offset much of home advantage.

Racing looked set to bask in their numerical advantage, scoring twice through Juan Imhoff and Wenceslas Lauret in the first quarter - before Stade regrouped and muscled their way back into the game.

Two tries in the dying embers of the first half, one from Sekou Macalou and the second a penalty try after one infringement too many with the clock deep into the red levelled the scores at 17-17 at the break.

A trio of Russell penalties in the first 15 minutes of the second half gave Racing the advantage, but Joris Segonds slotted one of his own with 11 minutes left to give the hosts a ghost of a chance - before Fickou’s last-minute intervention brought the second Gonzalo Quesada era at Stade Francais to an end.

Perpignan, meanwhile, survived their second promotion-relegation play-off in as many campaigns, beating ProD2 finalists Grenoble 33-19 to guarantee Top 14 rugby at Stade Aime-Giral, under new boss Franck Azema, next season.