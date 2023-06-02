Tadhg Beirne’s spectacular team effort wins Try of the Season

Munster try against Toulouse was named the Champions Cup best try
Tadhg Beirne’s spectacular team effort wins Try of the Season

Heineken Champions Cup Round 4 Pool B, Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse, France 22/1/2023 Toulouse vs Munster Tadhg Beirne of Munster celebrates after scoring a try with teammates 

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 10:38
Cian Locke

Tadhg Beirne’s try for Munster away to Toulouse in January has been selected as the Champions Cup’s Try of the Season.

The spectacular team effort began with No.8 Gavin Coombes with an offload out the back of his hand to wing Shane Daly whose pass set free scrum-half Craig Casey to dart down the left. 

Casey was tripped by a fingertip tap tackle, but recovered via a nifty somersault. Munster then earned a penalty advantage under which Joey Carbery launched a crossfield kick to the right wing where John Hodnett was lurking. His catch and instant pass to Calvin Nash inside wrong-footing the Toulouse defenders with the wing jinking to five metres out.

Tadhg Beirne took up the cause from there and crashed over the line to finish a spectacular Munster move, putting them into a 13-11 lead.

Toulouse recovered to win that game 20-16, but the flowing move has got its deserved reward with this best try gong. 

 

