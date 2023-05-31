Rob Kitson: Ireland and La Rochelle take charge Six Nations and Champions Cup

1 - Leinster 26 La Rochelle 27, Aviva Stadium. Hard to beat for intensity and quality.
2 - Ireland 32 France 19, Aviva Stadium. The greatest Six Nations game? The first 40 minutes were particularly epic.
3 - Exeter 33 Montpellier 33 (aet), Sandy Park. Ridiculous, see-sawing drama.
1 - England v France: Women’s Six Nations, Twickenham. A world-record attendance for a women’s rugby match – 58,498. Only 3,500 more fans attended the men’s Premiership final later the same month.
2 - Wales v England: Women’s Six Nations, Cardiff Arms Park. A sunny day full of positive vibes in an otherwise grim season for Welsh rugby.
3 - London Scottish v Richmond, The Athletic Ground. It is not necessary to be in a 10,000-capacity rugby stadium to have a great day out.
1 - Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle and France).
2 - Antoine Dupont (Toulouse and France).
3 - Levani Botia (La Rochelle)
1 - Duhan van der Merwe’s two tries for Scotland v England at Twickenham.
2 - Jack Crowley’s winning drop goal for Munster v Leinster in the URC semi-finals.
3 - Christ Tshiunza’s last-ditch winning try for Exeter v Harlequins in the Premiership.
1 - Ronan O’Gara (La Rochelle)
2 - Andy Farrell (Ireland)
3 = Graham Rowntree (Munster), Mark McCall (Saracens)
1 Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).
2 Luke Pearce (England).
3 Holly Davidson (Scotland).
1 - The French Top 14 finale. Can La Rochelle clinch the “double”?
2 - The final stages of the women’s Allianz Premier XVs.
3 - The August World Cup warmup between New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham. The word “friendly” never applies to this fixture.
1 - Alun Wyn Jones
2 - Sarah Hunter
3 = Stuart Hogg, Chris Ashton
David Duckham, Doddie Weir, Eddie Butler, Ken Scotland, Tom Kiernan, Ray McLoughlin, Bernard Lapasset, Ian McIntosh, Piet Visagie, Bruce Robertson, Tom Tierney, Ray Megson, Peter Thomas, Tony Brown.
1 - Will the Rugby World Cup inspire the next generation of youngsters to take up the sport?
2 - What more can be done to make the game safer at all levels without diluting its rugged appeal?
3 - How soon before English club rugby becomes financially sustainable?
- Sir Clive Woodward reflects on Eddie Jones’s tenure in charge of the national team.
- Northampton’s impressive captain, Lewis Ludlum.
- Prophetic early-season words from Worcester’s former director of rugby Steve Diamond.
- The Welsh Rugby Union chairman, Ieuan Evans, before the WRU’s pivotal annual general meeting.
- Sir Gareth Edwards on the 50th anniversary of “that” try for the Barbarians against New Zealand in 1973.
- Saracens’ retiring back-row forward Jackson Wray after his side’s Premiership triumph.
“One of my greatest strengths and weaknesses is that I can’t act.” - Ronan O’Gara, La Rochelle’s relentlessly competitive head coach.
- Margot Slattery, wife of the great Ireland and Lions flanker Fergus Slattery, talking to the Sunday Times about her husband’s struggle with dementia.
- Bismarck du Plessis on the stopover implications for South Africa’s leading provincial sides competing in Europe.