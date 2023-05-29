Marseille to host Ireland's Six Nations showdown with France

Andy Farrell's Ireland will kick off their Six Nations title defence with a trip to Marseille, it's been confirmed.
The Velodrome will host the game with France, the opening tie of the tournament on Friday, February 2 (kick off 8pm).
The stadium, home of Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille, has a capacity of 67,000.
Before that, of course, Ireland will take on Romania in Bordeaux and Tonga in Nantes at the Rugby World Cup as well as big clashes against South Africa and Scotland in the Stade de France.
Les Bleus will play all their home Six Nations games next year in different stadiums, around the country.
As well as the clash with Ireland in Marseille, they'll face Italy in Lille before finishing against England in Lyon.