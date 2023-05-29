Leamy: URC victory 'goes up alongside the European Cups'

Two-time Heineken Cup winner Denis Leamy believes Munster’s BKT URC Grand Final victory in South Africa on Saturday night deserves equal billing to his era’s European triumphs of 2006 and 2008.

Munster lifted their first trophy in 12 years in Cape Town’s DHL Stadium at the weekend with a 19-14 victory over defending champions the Stormers, sealed with a late John Hodnett try converted by Jack Crowley.

Leamy, now defence coach brought in by incoming head coach Graham Rowntree in an all-new coaching ticket last summer following the departure of Johann van Graan, has helped to transform virtually the same team from under-achievers to league champions but he said he was proud of the way a relatively inexperienced side had dealt with the burden of expectation the former Ireland back rower insists should be embraced at Munster.

“I think the first thing is we’re always aware of the expectation in Munster,” Leamy said. “For me that’s always there and the expectation is you win silverware. That’s great, we should never look at that as a negative thing.

“You feel that, definitely and when things go wrong, things don’t go your way or you play poorly, you’re open to be judged by the highest level and by the highest standards. That’s not a bad thing.

“When you get on a roll like this and when you start to win stuff, you know, we’ve got brilliant fans, brilliant backing and it’s really special to add to the heritage, to add to the European Cups and the leagues and the beatings of the touring sides going back through the years.

“We have a great history and we should never lose sight of that and tonight is really special. I think it goes up alongside the European Cups, to come to South Africa, beat the champions, it’s incredible really.”

Leamy had started the last final Munster had won when they beat European champions Leinster at Thomond Park in 2011. He had finished his career prematurely through injury a short time after but not before he had played with the province’s next generation of talent, including Stephen Archer, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and current captain Peter O’Mahony, all of whom featured in the victory over the Stormers.

“It’s huge like. I played with Pete and Archie, Keith and Conor and they’ve been at it for a long time, they really have.

“The last time we won in 2011, I wasn’t exactly a senior player but unbeknownst to me I was coming to the end. But you just felt those guys would probably win a lot of trophies and for one reason or another that hasn’t happened.

“Just to see Pete lift it there tonight was fantastic and Keith, such a great guy and a great player for Munster over the years. When he came off the pitch, carried shoulder high by the boys, it’s just great to see, amazing to see. And Archie and Conor, amazing tonight and just so pleased for those boys. You don’t always get your rewards in sport or rugby but tonight is great isn’t it?”

Leamy stressed this was not the end of the journey for this Munster team, adding: “We’ll come back next season, we’ll always judge ourselves by the highest standards and I know there’ll be talk about moving onto the next level, that’s what we want. We’re the very same. We want to get better and better but that goes with a process and a lot of hard work but we’ll be ready for that challenge when it comes.”