Lifting a trophy would be just desserts for 'warrior' Peter O'Mahony

Saturday could be the day Peter O’Mahony lifts a trophy after a decade as Munster captain and if it does come to pass, the man described by Graham Rowntree as a “warrior and a miserable sod” feels he could not be in a better environment to do so.

The 33-year-old flanker will strap up his battered body one last time this season to lead his side in Saturday evening’s BKT URC Grand Final against the defending-champion Stormers with the chance of ending his province’s 11-year trophy drought.

Since his appointment as captain by Rob Penney in 2013, O’Mahony has been the glue that has held Munster together through five different head coaches and a well-documented journey of tragedy-tinged upheaval and disappointment, not least three league final defeats in 2015, 2017 and 2021. Yet now, under first-year head coach Graham Rowntree and a new coaching ticket, O’Mahony considers the squad to be in particularly good hands.

"When you're in the different environments at the times, we're lucky we've had lots of great players and coaches and when you're in it you're bought in fully,” the skipper said.

"I consider myself very lucky, but tomorrow - given everything that's gone on, it's a super group. We were having a chat over coffee the other day, just the good people that are involved; the players, staff, everyone... it's just a good environment to be in.

"You've seen it a bit with Ireland over the last few years, it's well-documented and people are talking about it - it makes a big difference and there's a good group of people around, an easy group to go out and play for."

O’Mahony admitted on Friday he has had to banish the idea of lifting the URC trophy at DHL Stadium on Saturday night in order to concentrate on what it will take to get his team onto the victory podium.

"It's performance really. It jumps in and out and you have to say to yourself, 'it's not helpful' and move on and focus on an action or something you can do to affect the gameplan or our performance.

"That's the way it goes; you come in and out of those moments. You think about after the game, what might happen and that does no one any help. It just makes you more nervous probably.

"It's about concentrating on the parts of the game you can really affect and make a difference."

Head coach Rowntree could not ask for a better captain and squad leader.

“He’s tough. Tough in the moment, in the battle, he’s a warrior. He’s been around a long time, he’s a miserable sod as well, most of the time, but he pulls people along with him. It’s not what he says so much, it’s what he does, his actions.

“He’s tough, he’s had various injury issues in the last couple of months but I never have a doubt he’ll take the field. He takes a bit of managing, a lot of our older players, with all due respect, take a lot of managing but no, the lads will follow him because of his actions and he’s been great for the club.

“I love working with him. ‘Pete, have you anything to say?' ‘No, no’. He’s one of those captains. He’ll say what he has to but normally he’s just very succinct.”

Asked what makes the miserable O’Mahony smile, the Munster boss zoned in on the skipper’s love of his well-documented backyard in Cork.

“Gardening, tulip bulbs, patios,” Rowntree joked, but the truth appears to be that the Ireland veteran derives plenty of pleasure from leading this Munster side.

"It's been a huge honour,” O’Mahony said of his 10-year tenure. "Not many people grow up, do what we get to do - being from one of the counties of the province, being very lucky to be asked to captain Munster for a long time.

"I take every day as a huge honour doing the job, these days are just bonuses. It's a huge responsibility at the same time, but I've always enjoyed it and grown into thanks to a lot of help from different people at different points."

Lifting a trophy in Cape Town on Saturday night would be one special, utterly deserved bonus.