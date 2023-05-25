Leinster's Ala’alatoa handed three-week suspension following Champions Cup red card

Leinster prop Michael Ala’alatoa has been suspended for three weeks following a ruck clearout that led to his dismissal in the latter stages of the Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.
Ala'alatoa was shown a red card for a dangerous collision with La Rochelle replacement prop Georges-Henri Colombe.
A statement from the EPCR, following an independent Disciplinary Hearing, read: "Ala’alatoa was sent off by the referee, Jaco Peyper (South Africa), in the 78th minute of the match at the Aviva Stadium for charging into a ruck in a dangerous manner and for making contact with the head area of the Stade Rochelais replacement prop, Georges-Henri Colombe, in contravention of Law 9.20(a)."
Unless Ala'alatoa decides to appeal the suspension, the prop will miss Samoa’s fixtures against Japan on 22 July, Fiji on 29 July and Tonga on 5 August.
He will be free to play on Monday 7 August.
However, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play a week earlier, on Monday 31 July.