Wales great Alun Wyn Jones to captain Barbarians against World XV at Twickenham

The 37-year-old Ospreys lock captains a side that includes Australia stars Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi.
Alun Wyn Jones will captain Barbarians this weekend in the wake of his international retirement (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 11:04
PA

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones will captain Eddie Jones’ Barbarians in their fixture against the World XV at Twickenham on Sunday.

Jones announced he is retiring from the international game on Friday having amassed 170 caps, including 12 for the British and Irish Lions, in a decision that means he will miss this autumn’s World Cup.

World XV coach Steve Hansen has pressed ahead with the controversial selection of Israel Folau on the right wing.

The Rugby Football Union has decided to raise the pride flag at Twickenham for the game after Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 because of a series of anti-gay posts on social media.

Italy flanker Michele Lamaro skippers the side in the final fixture of the 2022-23 season.

Barbarians team: G Anscombe, A Radwan, S Tamanivalu, S Kerevi, T Li; Q Cooper, J Maunder; A Waller, N Dolly, E Pieretto, AW Jones (capt), S Lewies, A Wainwright, K Yamamoto, S Luatua.
Replacements: H Thacker, T West, C Sadie, R Simmons, S Vailanu, F Hougaard, A Cruden, S Johnson.

World XV team: C Piutau; I Folau, S Radradra, N Laumape, Sbu Nkosi; Adam Hastings, Nick Phipps; W Jones, F Brown, O Kebble, A Ratuniyarawa, H Hockings, S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), V Mata.
Replacements: E Dee, A Dell, M Street, N Cannone, J Murphy, B Hall, R Patchell, K Rasaku.

<p>OUTSTANDING: Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan is handed the award after being named BKT URC Players’ Player of the Season for 2022/23 by Leo Cullen. Pic: URC</p>

Leinster's Dan Sheehan named URC Players' Player of the Season

