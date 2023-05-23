Munster confirm seven end-of-season departures

Munster Rugby has confirmed the end-of-season departures of seven squad players.

Among them, prominent figures Malakai Fekitoa (Benetton) and Ben Healy (Edinburgh), as announced earlier in the season, will join new clubs ahead of next season.

Fekitoa and Healy are joined by Liam O’Connor, Eoin O’Connor, Paddy Kelly, Oli Morris and Academy player Conor Phillips, who will also complete their time at the province at the season's end.

Prop Liam O’Connor has been advised to retire "on medical grounds" following successful surgery on a neck injury, having made 34 appearances for the province since his debut against Stade Francais in the Champions Cup in 2016.

Additionally, Kelly has indeed retired from professional rugby due to a concussion sustained earlier this campaign.

A statement from Munster on Kelly read: "Paddy has received specialist medical care since the concussion, and despite all efforts, the decision to retire was made in the best interests of his long-term health."

Experienced centre Morris departs after joining last October when English outfit Worcester Warriors went into administration, while lock Eoin O’Connor will move abroad for a new playing opportunity.

Winger Phillips - part of the Irish 7s setup - spent three years with the province's academy.

The seven departures add to the mid-season outgoings of prop James French and centres, Chris Farrell and Dan Goggin.