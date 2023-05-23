Munster confirm seven end-of-season departures

Malakai Fekitoa (Benetton) and Ben Healy (Edinburgh), as announced earlier in the season, will join new clubs ahead of next season.
Munster confirm seven end-of-season departures

NEW OPPORTUNITY: Graham Rowntree with Eoin O'Connor. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 16:26
Shane Donovan

Munster Rugby has confirmed the end-of-season departures of seven squad players.

Among them, prominent figures Malakai Fekitoa (Benetton) and Ben Healy (Edinburgh), as announced earlier in the season, will join new clubs ahead of next season.

Fekitoa and Healy are joined by Liam O’Connor, Eoin O’Connor, Paddy Kelly, Oli Morris and Academy player Conor Phillips, who will also complete their time at the province at the season's end.

Prop Liam O’Connor has been advised to retire "on medical grounds" following successful surgery on a neck injury, having made 34 appearances for the province since his debut against Stade Francais in the Champions Cup in 2016.

Additionally, Kelly has indeed retired from professional rugby due to a concussion sustained earlier this campaign.

A statement from Munster on Kelly read: "Paddy has received specialist medical care since the concussion, and despite all efforts, the decision to retire was made in the best interests of his long-term health."

Experienced centre Morris departs after joining last October when English outfit Worcester Warriors went into administration, while lock Eoin O’Connor will move abroad for a new playing opportunity.

Winger Phillips - part of the Irish 7s setup - spent three years with the province's academy. 

The seven departures add to the mid-season outgoings of prop James French and centres, Chris Farrell and Dan Goggin.

More in this section

England v Barbarians - International Friendly - Twickenham Stadium Nowell rules himself out of England’s World Cup plans as he is set for move to France
'It brings a boost to the squad' - CJ Stander expecting 'cracking' URC finale as Munster bring big guns 'It brings a boost to the squad' - CJ Stander expecting 'cracking' URC finale as Munster bring big guns
Ruhan Nel and Leolin Zas celebrate 13/5/2023 Hyped-up Stormers ready to back up over-the-top boasts
Former Australia full-back Israel Folau will line up for the World XV on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Israel Folau’s World XV coach welcomes decision to fly pride flag at Twickenham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd