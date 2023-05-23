Hyped-up Stormers ready to back up over-the-top boasts

It’s up to Munster now to save Irish rugby from a season of what-ifs and regret if they can beat the Stormers in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final in Cape Town.

Leinster fans won’t take any joy from a Munster victory in the URC final after their own team’s agonising Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle at the Aviva, but Irish rugby could do with a little boost.

For Munster, besides the motivation of winning at the DHL Stadium for a second time in six weeks, they have the memory of a little video clip of Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba to spur them on.

As Stormers players understandably celebrated after Munster beat Leinster to give the South African side a home final, Dweba took things a little too far.

He was shown screaming “we’re gonna f*** them up,” into the camera after Munster upset Leinster in the URC semi-final two weeks ago. It was an over-the-top reaction for a player and the video has since been deleted. But the message won’t be forgotten.

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani downplayed the incident, but didn’t make excuses for it either. It was filmed and then distributed from what was supposed to be a safe environment for the players.

“Joseph has got a bit of a mouth on him but he's one guy who usually backs up his words,” Hlungwani said, not really dousing the situation.

“It wasn't something that was meant to go out to the public, so it's not necessarily his fault. It’s not something I’ve really had a long chat with him about.

“We respect Munster, and they’re probably the only team that we haven't beaten in the URC. They're coming here with a strong team, so it's a team we respect highly.”

No apologies and if anything, a strong warning to Munster – expect a massive physical battle. Munster hurt the Stormers when beating them 26-24 in mid-April. It ended the Stormers’ 21-match unbeaten run at home stretching back to December 2021. If anyone thinks that won’t be mentioned in Stormers' meetings this week, they’d be wrong.

After that encounter Stormers coach John Dobson was distraught. Defeat cost his side second on the standings and he believed that after the quarter-final, if his team was still in the tournament, the semi and final would be away.

As it turned out, Connacht and then Munster did the Stormers a favour by winning away knockout matches against the higher-ranked Ulster and Leinster respectively. Against expectations, the Stormers found themselves in a home semi and now a home final.

Tickets for Saturday’s final sold out in less than three hours. A capacity 55,000 is expected and even though the forecast is for rain and wind, Munster can expect a hot reception.

“There's no Monday for us, so we can't come back and say maybe we should have done this, we could have done that,” Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies said.

“This is it, that's why it's called the final, it's a big one, we have one chance, so it's a big game, and the focus is obviously to get it right.”

Stormers centre Ruhan Nel, who won the World Sevens Series with the Blitzboks before cementing his place in the Stormers midfield, grew up 1400km from Cape Town, in the town of Benoni east of Johannesburg. Yet he idolised the Cape side and was in the stands when they lost the 2010 Super Rugby final against the Bulls.

He didn’t even dream of playing for the Stormers then and now he has a chance to help them win a second URC title.

“I don’t think I’ll ever see myself in the same bracket as those guys I looked up to when I grew up,” Nel said. “But I do recognise the magnitude or responsibility to leave the jersey in a better place, especially after being part of such a special time in the history of the franchise.

“What better way than to get the team you have not managed to win against in the URC yet, in a home final? It’s going to be massive.”

Munster must be under no illusions about the magnitude of the task they face.