CJ Stander backs fit-again quartet to fire Munster

Munster will touch down in Cape Town on Tuesday buoyed by the presence of a fit-again quartet of frontline starters ahead of Saturday’s BKT URC Grand Final against the Stormers and with a ringing endorsement of their prospects from former team-mate CJ Stander.

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman will all be available as Graham Rowntree’s men bid to end the province’s 12-year trophy drought while Jean Kleyn and Ben Healy were also on the plane that left Dublin on Monday with a 30-player squad, 17 forwards and 13 backs.

Second row Kleyn and fly-half Healy are due to complete the return to play protocols this week ahead of Friday’s team announcement having both been withdrawn from the semi-final victory over Leinster in Dublin 11 days ago, a game which was the lock’s 18th consecutive start of his 23-game campaign.

Centre Fekitoa, scrum-half Murray, wing Nash and lock Snyman all missed the semi-final win due to the head knocks they sustained in the previous week’s quarter-final victory at Glasgow Warriors but have all now completed their return to play protocols.

CJ Stander believes their presence, combined with Munster’s impressive end of season form of four games unbeaten away from home since their Champions Cup exit at the Sharks on April 1 has given his old team an opportunity to upset the defending champions on their own turf in Cape Town this Saturday.

Speaking alongside former Stormers, Munster and South Africa centre Jean de Villiers on a URC media call on Monday ahead of Saturday’s sell-out final at DHL Stadium, Stander said: “When I saw that list of players getting on to the plane, it was good to see, especially guys like Conor Murray, RG and Malakai.

“It brings a boost to the squad. You see the energy that Munster have got in the last few weeks from beating the Stormers in Cape Town and then going to Dublin and beating Leinster.

“It’s going to be a cracking final, I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully it will be a bit wet then Munster will have the upper hand, but we’ll see.”

Stander said there were no mixed emotions about missing out on Munster’s big day having retired from professional rugby in the summer of 2021 having just turned 31 after 11 years with the Irish province, for whom he played 156 times and earned 51 Test caps for Ireland as well as Test selection on the British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in 2017.

“No, not at all. Munster need this. Not just for the team, but in general, for Cork, Limerick, the Munster province in general.

“Just to get that belief back that all that hard work over the last eight or nine years hasn’t been for nothing.

“I don’t miss the game but I do miss these weekends because the craic afterwards, the few beers, and all the hard work in the years of disappointment, you’re going to sit there and hopefully win the final and celebrate with your mates. That’s the part I miss.

“It’s still going to be a tough game. Watching the Connacht (semi-final) game, the Stormers know the way they want to play. They play from anywhere and they are very good at it.

“They scored two tries that looked like nothing was on, so Munster need to be ready for that from the start.

“But no mixed emotions, just immensely proud to be in a final and having a great chance to win it.”

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne was also among the party having not featured in matchday squads since the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 defeat at the Sharks while in the backs, academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan travels alongside fellow number nines Murray and Craig Casey. Joey Carbery joins Healy and Jack Crowley as the options at fly-half while veteran wing Keith Earls has also been named after a surprise return from what was thought to be a season-ending groin injury and the completion of an 80-minute shift in the 16-15 semi-final win over Leinster.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.