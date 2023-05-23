CJ Stander had belief that Munster's future was bright

CJ Stander may have won a Six Nations Grand Slam with Ireland but trophies were impossible to come by during his eight years with Munster. Yet when he surprised the rugby world by quitting the professional game at the age of 31 to return home to his native South Africa, the back-row forward who gave his all for his adopted province did so believing a bright future for Munster was just around the corner.

Stander dropped his bombshell at the tail end of 2020-2021, announcing he would be leaving Ireland behind during that season’s Six Nations and then saying his farewells a couple of months later, with 156 appearances in red, 51 caps in green and Test selection for the British & Irish Lions underlining his importance to the cause.

There were also his fair share of disappointments, including two lost league finals in 2015 and 2020 as well as a painful run of semi-final losses.

Yet he followed his gut instinct and walked away but not without a few parting thoughts expressed to then Munster head coach Johann van Graan, as he recalled on Monday on a BKT URC media call to preview his old province’s Grand Final appearance against defending champions the Stormers in Cape Town this Saturday.

"Actually when I left I spoke to Johann and I said to him, 'I think it's close', Stander said. “It was probably going to be this year or next year because rugby and teams go through cycles and there was new talent coming through.

"I always felt it was going to be close because you don't get to quarters and semi-finals every year and not perform at some stage. I thought it was probably going to be next year but it's great to see it happen this year, getting to a final and giving themselves this opportunity.

"The squad has changed but the core is still there and we've been talking about evolving for the last eight, nine years now, and it's good to see that talent come to the top now with Graham taking over from Johann.

"I think the difference is the talent coming through with no fear, looking to attack games and with the leadership that they have in Pete (O’Mahony) and Earlsy - man, what a game last week (in the semi-final win at Leinster) from Keith Earls, he was outstanding.

"That's exactly where the difference is for me, the pride he has coming in and making a massive impact on the game and everyone around him.

"So yeah, I think it's on track.”

Another former Munster man, Jean de Villiers, was on the same URC call on Monday, his interest shared between his one-season stint in Ireland in 2009-10 and a lengthy career in his hometown with Western Province and the Stormers.

The former Springbok centre agreed with Stander’s analysis of Munster’s journey to this point and added his view that his old team has made giant strides in the right direction since the new management under Graham Rowntree got over their difficult opening months at the helm when only two wins came from the opening seven URC games of the season.

"You can't disagree too much with CJ,” de Villiers said. "I think there were some warning signs at the start of the season, results not going their way and that's the beauty of rugby and team sports - when you go through losses like that and a losing streak, it either splits the team and each guy goes in his own direction or it actually unites the squad.

"And from a manager or head coach point of view, you need to have the ability for the latter to be realised and obviously Graham had the ability to do that, to bring the team together and to make them believe in themselves to get to where they are today.

"So from that point of view, maybe that was just the turning point that they needed, they went so low and they just decided, well, now there is no turning back from here or there's no going any lower.

"That's the one thing from the management point of view and then also those characters that CJ mentioned, and especially a guy like Pete, they're Munster men through and through and sometimes it's about showing their passion, showing what it really means more than the results on a Saturday, it's what it means and what it takes to be a Munster man.

"And then those youngsters who now enter this environment without fear, they start learning that culture as well and they become more powerful.

"I'm talking about things I've experienced in my career and some of the individuals that I know in that Munster set-up, but that might be what they went through and it certainly seems like that at the moment in the bit of interaction I've had with the team in games that they've played in South Africa, it's a proud team, a proud group and certainly put all their effort on the field and have been able to turn it around.

"Now it's just getting over that last hurdle.”