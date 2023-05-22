'It brings a boost to the squad' - CJ Stander expecting 'cracking' URC finale as Munster bring big guns

CJ Stander believes the presence of Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray and RG Snyman back in the Munster squad allied to their end of season form has given his old team a great chance of breaking their trophy drought in Cape Town this Saturday.

Graham Rowntree’s 30-man Munster squad left Ireland on Monday bound for South Africa and a BKT URC Grand Final against defending champions the Stormers on their home turf at DHL Stadium.

That Fekitoa, Murray and Snyman as well as Calvin Nash were among the travelling party flying out of Dublin having missed the semi-final victory over Leinster nine days earlier due to head injuries sustained in the quarter-final win at Glasgow Warriors is a boost to Munster’s prospects the former Ireland back-rower believes.

Speaking alongside former Stormers, Munster and South Africa centre Jean de Villiers on a URC media call ahead of Saturday’s sell-out final, Stander said: “When I saw that list of players getting on to the plane, it was good to see, especially guys like Conor Murray, RG (Snyman) and Malakai (Fekitoa).

“It brings a boost to the squad. You see the energy that Munster have got in the last few weeks from beating the Stormers in Cape Town and then going to Dublin and beating Leinster.

“It’s going to be a cracking final, I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully it will be a bit wet then Munster will have the upper-hand, but we’ll see.” Stander, who retired from professional rugby in the summer of 2021 having just turned 31 after 51 Test matches and 156 appearance for Munster since leaving the Bulls in 2012, said there were no mixed emotions about missing out on the province’s big day in Cape Town.

“No, not at all. Munster need this. Not just for the team, but in general, for Cork, Limerick, the Munster province in general.

“Just to get that belief back that all that hard work over the last eight or nine years hasn’t been for nothing.

“I don’t miss the game but I do miss these weekends because the craic afterwards, the few beers, and all the hard work in the years of disappointment, you’re going to sit there and hopefully win the final and celebrate with your mates. That’s the part I miss.”

Stander, now back in his native South Africa and living close to Cape Town in Paarl, is not expecting any favours from the Stormers.

“It’s still going to be a tough game. Watching the Connacht (semi-final) game, the Stormers know the way they want to play. They play from anywhere and they are very good at it.

“They scored two tries that looked like nothing was on, so Munster need to be ready for that from the start.

“But no mixed emotions, just immensely proud to be in a final and having a great chance to win it.”