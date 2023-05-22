Munster to face Barbarians in historic double header

Munster Rugby will host the Barbarians in Thomond Park on Saturday 30 September when their men's and women's teams face off the respective invitational sides.

The current women's Interprovincial Champions will kick off the day facing the Barbarian women's side at 2pm with the men's game starting at 4.30pm.

Thomond Park will see a festival of rugby which should be a great family occasion. The Limerick venue last hosted the Barbarians in November 2017 which saw history on the day as the first ever Barbarian's women's fixture took place, with Munster providing the opposition.

This will be the first time the Munster men's side take on the famous invitational side which previously played Tonga and Ireland on visits to Thomond Park.

The game will take place during the World Cup and will see players gain valuable game-time before the club seasons kick off. There should be plenty of attacking, adventurous rugby in store for the supporters on what should be a great spectacle.