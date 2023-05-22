Tunnel altercation to be investigated by authorities

LEINSTER v LA ROCHELLE TALKING POINTS

With three titanic tussles between Leinster and La Rochelle now in the record books, the rivalry between these two top dogs went to another level before, during and after Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final if stories emerging from both camps in the aftermath are to be believed.

Certainly the alleged altercation at half-time in the Aviva Stadium thriller appears to have some credence given that competition organisers EPCR has pledged to investigate the matter.

It has been widely reported that La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara and Leinster assistant coach Sean O’Brien exchanged words during the interval outside referee Jaco Peyper’s dressing room. The suggestion is that the former Ireland back row had been sent to the official’s door to prevent his ex-Test team-mate from making the same interventions the Irish province had claimed O’Gara had made to last season’s referee Wayne Barnes in Marseille’s Velodrome.

“EPCR is aware of reports of an incident at half-time during the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium and the tournament organiser will be investigating this as soon as practicable,” a statement from the organisers said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Reports of that suspected incident had followed the post-match press conferences, with La Rochelle captain Gregory Alldritt, later to be crowned EPCR European Player of the Year, stating his displeasure at a perceived lack of respect from opposite number James Ryan during the pre-game coin toss to decide ends.

"From the toss, already, we were not respected,” Alldritt said via a translator. “He didn't look me in the eye when he shook my hand. And that should not be done. There are a lot of values in our club, respect is one.”

Leinster have dismissed the notion and however petty Alldritt’s claim may sound, O’Gara backed his captain wholeheartedly and added a couple of further claims to La Rochelle’s list of grievances.

Speaking of the perceived slight, O’Gara said: “Yeah, I got word of it down on the pitch. Obviously I have a close relationship with my captain. A bizarre action when they were going for the toss.

“Normally you engage eyes and no eyes were engaged. Greg was disappointed and let down. There was a little bit of that in terms of… obviously Leinster were the home team in terms of accommodation for the families, post-match gigs.

“I think we’re in Lansdowne (Rugby Club), we couldn’t get a room in this place. It’s disappointing on that front but we’ve got to accept that we’re seen as the little team, but that’s about to change.”

In truth, Leinster may have been playing at a venue they often call home during the regular season but they were not the “home team” officially with EPCR the organisation in control of matchday operations, including accommodations for both parties, understood to have been limited to 150 people per club.

***

La Rochelle did not hang around in Dublin in any case, save for a quick post-match beer at the aforementioned Lansdowne clubhouse next to the Aviva. They were on a plane back to their home town, where a sizeable crowd of some 3,000-plus supporters was expected to greet them on arrival in the small hours of Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, a crowd 10 times that number had gathered around the Atlantic port town’s harbour to watch their heroes claim back-to-back European titles with O’Gara collecting his fourth having twice won as a player with Munster in 2006 and 2008.

Another Irishman, former Connacht man Ultan Dillane, had mixed emotions about the swift departure. Converted by O’Gara from a lock into a blindside flanker, the 29-year-old Kerryman has found himself a European champion in his first season at La Rochelle.

“This is it, unreal,” he told Off The Ball. “Not an easy start for me with a change of position and all that but thankfully I kind of got a hold of it in the last few months and I’m just delighted to be able to experience this in Ireland in front of my family and everyone I care about the most. It’s a dream come true.

“They’re ecstatic, tearful, like me at the minute.

“We’re heading straight back, there’s 30,000 people watching back at the port back in France so as much as I’d like to stay here with everyone, we better go back.”

***

While La Rochelle celebrated on both sides of the water, there was only regret and deep disappointment for the runners-up left at home to stew on another narrow defeat to O’Gara’s men. Back-to-back one-point losses in the URC semi-final to Munster and now the Champions Cup final make for a sorry end to the tenure of senior coach Stuart Lancaster and captain Johnny Sexton, whose 189th appearance for his province came on New Year’s Day and has proved to be his last. A groin injury he sustained in Ireland’s Grand Slam-clinching victory over England on March 18 has sidelined him since though the 37-year-old fly-half is hoping to report for duty when the national squad convenes on June 19 for the first pre-World Cup training camp.

Both the Racing 92-bound Lancaster and soon-to-retire Sexton will be sorely missed by Leinster, each of them having given so much to the cause and for Irish rugby.

Lancaster has helped transform the province into one of Europe’s most formidable sides during his seven-year stint but the presence of just one Heineken Champions Cup title in 2018 in that time suggests there is still some untapped potential for incoming senior coach Jacques Nienaber to mine alongside Leo Cullen when he arrives after the conclusion of South Africa’s World Cup title defence this autumn.

***

Talking of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, it remains to be seen what the implications of La Rochelle’s powerhouse performance in defeating Leinster will have on the progress of their respective nations at the tournament.

Many Irish supporters reared on Ireland’s World Cup woes every four years will now be fearful that a Leinster team containing 14 Grand Slam winners in its starting line-up started so well but came up short could have a damaging effect on Andy Farrell’s side ahead of a potential quarter-final with hosts France.

The French will open their pool campaign in less than four months against New Zealand in Paris on September 8, a day before Ireland kick off against Romania in Bordeaux but La Rochelle skipper Alldritt dismissed his club’s win as having relevance.

"It's a different competition, different preparation," he said. "It's too early to speak about the World Cup.”