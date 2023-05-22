Leo Cullen trusts Leinster model will benefit from bitter experience

Leo Cullen has urged his deflated players to keep believing in themselves and the production line of talent coming out of the province to get across the winning line in Europe’s premier club competition.

The emotions in the Leinster dressing room were not difficult to imagine after a second consecutive narrow Heineken Champions Cup final defeat. Full-back Hugo Keenan described a disconsolate group of players whose dream opportunity for a victory on home soil at Aviva Stadium had looked in really good shape at 17-0 up after just 11 minutes but ended in a heartbreaking 27-26 defeat to La Rochelle on Saturday night.

“Just gutted like, the whole dressing room is very disappointed,” Keenan said. “It was in our control. We’re just a bit down.

“We were obviously in a good spot after 20 minutes. It’s hard to look back now on exactly why. Just the whole second half was played in our own half, wasn’t it? We didn’t exit well, we didn’t get on the right side of the ref. It’s just disappointing, isn’t it? We’re all gutted.”

Head coach Cullen, who will replace outgoing, Racing 92-bound senior coach Stuart Lancaster with current South Africa boss and former Munster defence coach Jacques Nienaber after the Springboks’ World Cup title defence in France this autumn, had before the final referenced the way Leinster, and all the Irish provinces, do business, with a model of developing homegrown talent from school age to senior level rather than scouring the marketplace for the wholesale importation of talent from across the world.

Yet despite a third successive loss to La Rochelle’s multinational team, having also lost the 2021 Champions Cup semi-final, he insisted Leinster could win a fifth title and a first since 2018.

“Yes, absolutely. The quality of people, that’s the biggest piece for me and there’s some bloody good young players coming through as well and we need to do everything we can to support them. But I’d have a lot of confidence.

“Like the experience guys get. Like Garry (Ringrose) beside me here, the experience makes you stronger, it’ll make you stronger over time. There’s other guys within the team as well, you know, young guys, still in their 20s that are just accumulating that experience all the time.

“I understand how hard it is, making sure you have that constant focus in terms of the habits we deliver day to day and when you get to this big stage that you’re able to nail those opportunities.

“But it’s hard. I’m not going to lie to you. It’s not like you just turn up and someone’s going to hand it to you. It’s going to be hard but that’s the challenge isn’t it, putting yourself in that situation again."

Ringrose rued his team falling victim to the vagaries of fine margins during a second half that saw Leinster’s lead clawed back from 23-14 to a one-point deficit with eight minutes to go.

“Just in terms of the finest margins in maybe how we exited, a couple of turnovers where lads are on the ball, pulling it up and on another day it could have been a penalty and you can relieve pressure that way.

“But we struggled just to relieve pressure and then we got our opportunity to try and score a try at the end and didn’t take it.

“It came down to a point at the end of the day and maybe if one or two moments had gone differently, a different result and you look at the game through a different lens but unfortunately that’s not the case.”