Garry Ringrose: 'Unbelievably special' to play in front of home fans

When Garry Ringrose was asked to sum up what it meant to him to be representing Leinster in a Heineken Champions Cup final on home soil on Saturday evening, the Ireland centre not only provided the answer but also summoned photographic evidence to underline his case.

And there he is, an 11-year-old Leinster fan standing on a virtually empty terrace at the same Aviva Stadium he will grace against La Rochelle on Saturday, roaring on his hero and predecessor at number 13 for province and country Brian O’Driscoll as he scores a try against Agen.

Ringrose, now 28, is older than he imagined himself to be in that 2006 picture but he is right to suggest there will be a lot more people there to see his team at a sold-out Aviva than the 18,652 who made it to Dublin 4 that December evening to see Leinster win 26-10. A first Heineken Cup would not come for another two seasons but Ringrose is part of a team now seeking the province’s fifth title and the opportunity to land it on home turf is one to grab with both hands.

“I grew up in Blackrock and live in Blackrock, which is only 20 minutes down the road, 25, 30 with a bit of traffic,” Ringrose said with inside track on the capital’s rush hour frustrations.

“I grew up going to games in Lansdowne Road, going to games in the RDS, coming to the Aviva, watching my heroes of the time play. And then to get a chance to actually do that.

“When you’re coming up through academies, you’re always chasing something but to get to stand back and say, now I’m actually here? It’s unbelievably special. And to have mates of mine getting onto me looking for tickets – unfortunately I can’t get a lot of them but my family is all going to be there, mates all in the crowd and then hopefully a few more Leinster supporters, which is again another pinch-yourself moment when you truly think about it. I don’t know if that sums it up but that’s what it means, anyway.”

Drilling down into the memory banks of his Leinster Rugby upbringing, Ringrose added: “I remember, I think it was a semi-final or a quarter-final, against Toulouse here and I can’t remember but I was on this side of the stadium and Brian O’Driscoll scored a try. I remember being right in front of that.

“I always remember one of my first games was in the old Lansdowne Road, Leinster against….I was so young, remember the winger, (Rupeni) Caucauibuca for Agen. I was 7 or 8, I don’t actually know I could have been older but the picture my uncle printed off for me was someone scored a try in the corner and I was in the background celebrating. The stadium was empty, well it wasn’t quite packed out as it will be tomorrow.

“And I remember being here watching Ireland against Italy in 2018 when I wasn’t in the squad at that time, I was coming back from injury, I was there with my dad and Robbie (Henshaw) popped his shoulder right in front of me and I remember talking to him saying ‘I wonder will I get called in now?’ and then that was the year we went on to win the Grand Slam.

“So there are loads of memories. Obviously that was at the expense of Robbie but he came full circle and got his Grand Slam against England this year. Loads of special memories and hopefully whatever happens tomorrow there will be another one.

"So yeah, it's a bit of an experience, it is great being at home here, and hopefully having a few more Leinster supporters that could get behind us in those tough moments, which I've no doubt will be there against the quality side that La Rochelle are.

"If it is a tough day they can help us along as well.”