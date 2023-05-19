Warren Gatland: Ronan O'Gara stopped me from resigning as Ireland boss

The New Zealand native was under pressure in the Irish hotseat when a young O'Gara broke onto the scene.
O'GARA TO THE RESQUE: Warren Gatland gives a speech the Ireland players in 2002. Pic Credit: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 12:50
Andrew Horgan

FORMER Ireland and Lions head coach Warren Gatland has revealed how a Ronan O'Gara tour de force in green stopped the New Zealander handing in his resignation to the IRFU.

It was back in February 2000 and Gatland - explains in the Telegraph - was under pressure in his role as Ireland Head Coach following a disappointing loss to Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final a few months earlier and then a heavy defeat away to England in their previous game.

Having remained loyal to a number of senior players for that Six Nations opener at Twickenham, the New Zealand native decided the match against Scotland at Lansdowne Road was the opportunity to bring in some fresh faces.

“Although we performed better than the score line suggested, I knew it was time to take a risk by starting five new caps, the Munster trio of O’Gara, Peter Stringer and John Hayes, along with Llanelli flanker Simon Easterby and Leinster's Shane Horgan,” said Gatland.

But with just 18 minutes on the clock, Ireland found themselves trailing 10-0 and Gatland was now thinking about much more than tactical changes.

“I remember thinking as I sat in the stand beside my assistant Eddie O’Sullivan and team manager Donal Lenihan: ‘This is it; I am going to resign at the end of this,’ he continued.

Ireland Rugby training 3/3/1998 Warren Gatland © INPHO/Patrick Bolger

“It was one of the lowest moments of my coaching career, sitting there feeling a sense of helplessness as the game, and my Ireland tenure appeared to be slipping away from me.

“But O’Gara thankfully was unaware of the mental torment his head coach was experiencing.

“Despite Scotland’s blitzkrieg start, he masterminded a brilliant comeback that would see us canter to a famous 44-22 victory, and the manner of the performance pulled me back from the brink. In the end I did not breathe a word of my resignation thoughts until now.

“What O’Gara and his Munster team-mates brought at the time was a mental toughness despite their inexperience. Leinster may have had more skilful players but the Munster boys knew how to win games.

“And what I learned from it was that it was important to have players who played with that fire, passion, and never-say-die attitude, even if they were not always the best players.”

O’Gara has brought that mental toughness into his own coaching career and Gatland believes he and his team will need it against a Leinster side that is smarting from their recent loss to rivals Munster and who will also have revenge for last year’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle on their minds.

“They (Leinster) have to front up on Saturday,” added Gatland.

“Losing to Munster is far from the ideal for their preparation this week but they have a lot of firepower to come back in and Leinster can also draw inspiration from their victory over Toulouse.

“For that fact, they are my favourites, just. But ROG, just like he did in 2000, loves nothing more than an against-the-odds challenge. And he, more than anyone, knows how to get under Leinster’s skin.”

