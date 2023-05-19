Dillane drops to La Rochelle bench, Lowe fit to start for Leinster

Robbie Henshaw comes into the Leinster midfield in place of Charlie Ngatai.
Dillane drops to La Rochelle bench, Lowe fit to start for Leinster

BENCH IMPACT: Stade Rochelais' Ultan Dillane. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 12:20
Shane Donovan

La Rochelle boss Ronan O'Gara has kept Ultan Dillane in reserve for this weekend's Champions Cup final showdown with Leo Cullen's Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Irish lock come back-row has impressed in the yellow of La Rochelle ever since making the move to the French side from Connacht last year, but he will take his place on the bench with O'Gara opting for a second-row partnership of Romain Sazy and Will Skelton, while Paul Boudehunt, versatile Fijian Levani Botia and Gregory Alldrit make up the back-row. 

Boudehunt's promotion to the starting line-up in Dillane's place is one of two changes to the French side, with fit-again international centre Jonathan Danty taking the place of Jules Favre.

The well-oiled half-back partnership of former All-Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Antoine Hastoy continues to make a telling impact on games, and O'Gara will be banking on big impacts from the pair.

Experienced trio Brice Dulin, Raymond Rhule and Dillyn Leyds make up the La Rochelle back-three.

For Leinster, James Lowe's timely return sees the powerful winger take the no. 11 shirt for the Aviva affair. Lowe, who replaces Jordan Larmour, is one of two personnel changes from the side that defeated Toulouse in the semi-final, with Robbie Henshaw coming into the midfield in place of Charlie Ngatai.

Lowe has recovered from a calf injury that has kept him out of action since his side's quarter-final win over Leicester Tigers.

The forward pack has a familiar look about it, with Dan Sheehan packing down in the front row alongside Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter. Ross Moloney partners skipper James Ryan in the engine room, while the ever-impressive Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan form the back-row.

On the bench, Cian Healy is set to become the first player in the history of the competition to feature in seven Heineken Champions Cup finals.

More to follow...

Leinster: H Keenan; J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Moloney, J Ryan - captain; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. 

Replacements: R Kelleher,  C Healy M Ala'altoa, J Jenkins, R Baird, L McGrath, C Frawley, C Ngatai.

La Rochelle: B Dulin; D Leyds, U Seuteni, J Danty, R Rhule; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; R Sazy, W Skelton; P Boudehunt, L Botia, G Alldritt - captain.

Replacements: Q Lespiaucq, J Sclavi, G Colombe Reazel, T Lavault, R Bourdeau, U Dillane, T Berjon, J Favre.

Referee: Tom Foley (England)

More in this section

Wasps RFC administration Wasps have Championship licence revoked by Rugby Football Union
Dominic McKay 18/5/2023 America-based Champions Cup final on the agenda, says EPCR chairman McKay
Stade Rochelais v Exeter Chiefs: Semi Finals - Heineken Champions Cup S Ronan O'Gara exclusive: We don't fret over Leinster. We focus on ourselves
Brothers Tom Curry and Ben Curry in action for Sale (David Davies/PA)

Tom Curry wants action over ‘crocodile roll’ technique that sidelined twin Ben

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd