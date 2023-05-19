Dillane drops to La Rochelle bench, Lowe fit to start for Leinster

La Rochelle boss Ronan O'Gara has kept Ultan Dillane in reserve for this weekend's Champions Cup final showdown with Leo Cullen's Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Irish lock come back-row has impressed in the yellow of La Rochelle ever since making the move to the French side from Connacht last year, but he will take his place on the bench with O'Gara opting for a second-row partnership of Romain Sazy and Will Skelton, while Paul Boudehunt, versatile Fijian Levani Botia and Gregory Alldrit make up the back-row.

Boudehunt's promotion to the starting line-up in Dillane's place is one of two changes to the French side, with fit-again international centre Jonathan Danty taking the place of Jules Favre.

The well-oiled half-back partnership of former All-Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Antoine Hastoy continues to make a telling impact on games, and O'Gara will be banking on big impacts from the pair.

Experienced trio Brice Dulin, Raymond Rhule and Dillyn Leyds make up the La Rochelle back-three.

For Leinster, James Lowe's timely return sees the powerful winger take the no. 11 shirt for the Aviva affair. Lowe, who replaces Jordan Larmour, is one of two personnel changes from the side that defeated Toulouse in the semi-final, with Robbie Henshaw coming into the midfield in place of Charlie Ngatai.

Lowe has recovered from a calf injury that has kept him out of action since his side's quarter-final win over Leicester Tigers.

The forward pack has a familiar look about it, with Dan Sheehan packing down in the front row alongside Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter. Ross Moloney partners skipper James Ryan in the engine room, while the ever-impressive Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan form the back-row.

On the bench, Cian Healy is set to become the first player in the history of the competition to feature in seven Heineken Champions Cup finals.

More to follow...

Leinster: H Keenan; J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Moloney, J Ryan - captain; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy M Ala'altoa, J Jenkins, R Baird, L McGrath, C Frawley, C Ngatai.

La Rochelle: B Dulin; D Leyds, U Seuteni, J Danty, R Rhule; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; R Sazy, W Skelton; P Boudehunt, L Botia, G Alldritt - captain.

Replacements: Q Lespiaucq, J Sclavi, G Colombe Reazel, T Lavault, R Bourdeau, U Dillane, T Berjon, J Favre.

Referee: Tom Foley (England)