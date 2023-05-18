Donnacha O'Callaghan: O'Gara has been coaching since he was 18

Ronan O'Gara is coming to Dublin this weekend looking to steer his La Rochelle side to back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup titles when they take on Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Not every player can make the transition into coaching but to former Ireland and Munster team-mate Donnacha O'Callaghan, O'Gara's success is not a surprise.

Speaking on the Insights with Sean O'Rourke podcast, O'Callaghan is asked if he hopes his former team-mate's team La Rochelle overcome Leinster on Saturday, to which he replied: "If La Rochelle won I’d be delighted for him but I have learned my esson. I would never cheer for a French team or English team or Welsh team over the Irish one."

"I won't be cheering for Leinster. I hope they win, but to answer your question, if ROG was to get a result of course I would be delighted for him."

O'Callaghan finds it amusing how some react to O'Gara's coaching ability and says his friend has been coaching since he was 18.

"I get a giggle Sean that everyone is really surprised that ROG is a good coach.

"Since the age of 18, he has been coaching us. That moment behind the goal in the Grand Slam game in Wales, ROG was coaching there.

"I will never forget that moment because all of us started looking at our boots it was over, the game was over, and he just straight away went through roles.

"Okay we are going to win this game, I will never forget it, we are going to win this game and this is what we need to do. He named where we were kicking it, he pointed to me and Paul O’Connell and said I need the ball back and then we had this kind of pattern that got into a bit of zig-zag, so he pointed to the relevant players that were needed to do that and then he was there and then I will be in the pocket lads and we are going to get a chance and we are going to win this game."

BELIEVE: Ronan O'Gara coached his Irish team-mates when heads were down to win the Grand Slam. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

"All the rest of us rang the bell, you know what I mean. I’ll be honest with you I was looking at my laces kinda going it's over, we came so close again, whereas ROG he like broke it down into little bits.

"It was so composed. Now all of a sudden, everyone is there, 'jeez Ronan O’Gara is really good at coaching' and you're there like 'why is this a massive surprise?'"

There is Irish influence other than O'Gara in the French side with Donnacha Ryan and Sean Dougal on the management side and former Connacht lock Ultan Dillane on the field.

O'Callaghan is delighted to see the Irish influence spread, but hopes standards are still being set back home.

"I am quite proud there are Irish influences but of course I want the Irish team to go well. It's important if we keep setting the benchmark, if the competition is within Ireland rather than in France or England or Wales the standard will come up for all of us."