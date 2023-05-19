Van der Flier: Loss to Munster hasn't dragged Leinster energy down

Josh van der Flier may not have seen Jack Crowley seal his side’s URC fate last Saturday but the Leinster star immediately recognised the potential that game-winning drop goal might have had on this Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final bid.

The World Rugby player of the year was in his own words, “stuck at the bottom of a ruck” when the 23-year-old playmaker launched the 78th-minute kick that may have lifted a monkey off Munster backs but inflicted a second successive home URC semi-final defeat on Leinster.

The upshot is that they began the final preparations of their bid for a fifth European star reviewing a painful 16-15 defeat to their oldest rivals but van der Flier has been impressed by the squad’s collective positivity and the wisdom of quickly turning the page to the trophy on offer – the dream ahead, as he put it - rather than the one that got away.

“It was a very tough defeat. Nearly the worst bit is having to watch a final now (on May 27, when Munster go to the Stormers in Cape Town).

“Watching a URC final, that’s always been tough. It’s never nice losing. One thing that sticks with me particularly is obviously I’m disappointed myself but then there’s so much that the club has done in the league.

“You don’t play as many different European games, so that’s a bit different, but the league starts and there’s so many games you play, all the younger guys who win first caps and had all those experiences working towards trying to win the league and when you don’t do that you feel a bit of responsibility I suppose that you’re the one on the field when you don’t achieve what everyone has worked so hard to do.

“That was definitely part of it, but I think I’ve put that to the back of the mind and parked it. There’s been some really good positivity today anyway, just parking it, learning what we can, move on.

“We’ve got the dream ahead of us this week, we’ve got a European final and a chance to win a star, so I think that’s the way we have to look at it. With the week that’s in it you can’t be looking back and saying ‘oh, we’re not in a final next week’, because we’ve a big job to do this week.”

The dust had barely settled on the semi-final defeat when Leinster boss Leo Cullen urged his players to move on and focus on the task of avenging last season’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle when the teams go toe-to-toe once more in Dublin tomorrow.

"It is a hard thing to do,” van der Flier said. “It was spoken about after the game, saying this was tough. Playing against your big rivals in Munster and losing, the goal was to be at this stage looking at two finals and it is tough.

"You're tired from the game, but the review was sent out to us and a lot of us went through it after the game even, just having a chat, whereas normally you'd leave it for Monday. Lads can watch it themselves.

"We came in, everyone had pretty much been through the game and had a rough idea of what we'd done wrong. That was parked and one thing we spoke about was bringing big energy this week.

"In the past, it's easy for a big loss to bring the energy down and everyone getting down on themselves.

"We all made mistakes in the game, you can look on that quite negatively, but we tried to take all the learnings we could from the game and a positive from that was it wasn't too far off how we'd expect La Rochelle to play against us.

"It was a tough, physical, knockout game. Very tight at times, it came down to small margins and hopefully we'll be able to learn from Saturday in that way."

A victory over Ronan O’Gara’s side would bring Leinster a fifth European star following their wins in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018 but last year’s final in Marseille was van der Flier’s first decider in the competition having missed both the victory in Bilbao over Racing 92 five years ago through injury and the following year’s defeat to Saracens in Newcastle as he returned from a groin injury.

“In 2018 I played all the group games but even though you played the majority of games, lads might say, 'oh no, you played a huge part in the group games to get us there' but you still want to be there on those big days, playing on the pitch.

“So yeah, it's a huge motivation for me really. It's something you dream about… you watch 2009 and all you want to do is kick ball around. Well, not kick for me but pass the ball around and do a few tackles and runs on the field in those big days and win a European Cup.

"So yeah, it's a huge motivation for me. Very exciting.”

The 30-year-old is also keen to avoid a repeat of the bittersweet experience of collecting his European Player of the Year award in Marseille as La Rochelle were celebrating their 24-21 win at the Velodrome and there is the realisation that Leinster tomorrow have a unique chance to make amends, at home in front of their own supporters.

“It's great. I think the opportunity it is, having your family and friends there supporting, and obviously you're staying at home, you're not travelling abroad and the Leinster supporters, they've been so good, you have them so close and there will be loads of them at the game and you'll have all the supporters in the pubs all around Dublin and Leinster, they'll all be supporting us so it's incredibly exciting, it's kind of the dream situation really to be in the final at home.”