URC Final tickets sell out in under three hours

The United Rugby Championship final tickets between DHL Stormers and Munster sell out in under three hours.
URC Final tickets sell out in under three hours

SELL OUT: Tickets for the BKT URC Final between Stormers and Musnter sell out in under three hours. NPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 12:50
Fiona Halligan

The URC Final between the Stormers and Munster taking place at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday 27th May has officially sold out in less than three hours.

The tickets for the finals went on sale this morning at 9am (Irish time) on ticketpro with prices ranging from 80 Rand (€3.82) to 375 Rand (€17.91). The DHL stadium has a capacity of 55,000. Last weekend's semi-final between the Stormers and Connacht saw 47,200 supporters see the home side progress to back-to-back finals.

The ticketpro website had issues dealing with the volume of people looking to purchase tickets for the grand finale with the URC official twitter page asking people to be patient and that "an automated queueing system which guarantees that tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis".

The Stormers are looking to defend their title as they take on Munster on home turf having finished higher than them in the URC table. Stormers faced a dogged Connacht challenge in the semi-final making the most for their chances when they came their way despite having just 29% of the possession in the game. 

Munster surprised Leinster last weekend at the Aviva Stadium when a Jack Crowley drop goal in the 78th minute sealed the win for his and a trip to Cape Town for the final.

More in this section

Paula Murphy presents the Irish Men’s XV’s Players Player of the Year award to Caelan Doris 17/5/2023 Caelan Doris and Neve Jones pick up Player of the Year awards
Leinster v Emirates Lions - United Rugby Championship Dan Leavy: Home advantage can play crucial role for Leinster
Ben Healy tackled by Luke McGrath 13/5/2023 S Donal Lenihan: Munster and Leinster can cap an epic season for Irish rugby
Andrew Porter 15/5/2023

Andrew Porter determined to put on five-star show for Leinster

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd