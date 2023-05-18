URC Final tickets sell out in under three hours

The URC Final between the Stormers and Munster taking place at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday 27th May has officially sold out in less than three hours.

The Grand Final between @TheStormers & @MunsterRugby has officially SOLD OUT 🏆 All available tickets were sold in under 3️⃣ hours 🎟 The fixture will be a record attendance for DHL Stormers and for a #BKTURC Grand Final 👏 #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/bSPnE4qjiQ

The tickets for the finals went on sale this morning at 9am (Irish time) on ticketpro with prices ranging from 80 Rand (€3.82) to 375 Rand (€17.91). The DHL stadium has a capacity of 55,000. Last weekend's semi-final between the Stormers and Connacht saw 47,200 supporters see the home side progress to back-to-back finals.

The ticketpro website had issues dealing with the volume of people looking to purchase tickets for the grand finale with the URC official twitter page asking people to be patient and that "an automated queueing system which guarantees that tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis".

Please note @TicketProSA are currently experiencing an extraordinarily high volume of bookings 🎟



You will be placed in an automated queueing system which guarantees that tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis 🏆#BKTURC #URC | #UnitedWeRise https://t.co/yiNcgAnQbq — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 18, 2023

The Stormers are looking to defend their title as they take on Munster on home turf having finished higher than them in the URC table. Stormers faced a dogged Connacht challenge in the semi-final making the most for their chances when they came their way despite having just 29% of the possession in the game.

Munster surprised Leinster last weekend at the Aviva Stadium when a Jack Crowley drop goal in the 78th minute sealed the win for his and a trip to Cape Town for the final.