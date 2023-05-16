Donal Lenihan: Munster and Leinster can cap an epic season for Irish rugby

IT'S already been an epic season for Irish rugby on the international front, cementing our No 1 status with seismic wins over South Africa and Australia last November along with equally impactive victories over France and England to secure a Grand Slam.

Over the next two weekends, Leinster and Munster are in position to make it a clean sweep for the game in this country by landing the two major club competitions - the Heineken Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship - that northern hemisphere rugby has to offer.

With the World Cup coming into sharp focus, cementing that winning mentality across the wider Irish squad that will begin preparations in mid June would amount to the perfect starting point. For years New Zealand traded on the innate belief and confidence that comes from beating all comers on the provincial and international stage.

The Crusaders' dominance of Super rugby fed into the superiority complex that enabled the All Blacks win games that, at various points, they seemed destined to lose. Just think back to Joe Schmidt’s first test in charge against his native country when a Ryan Crotty try at the death and a touchline conversion from Aaron Cruden turned a 19-point deficit at one stage into a two-point win over Ireland in Dublin in 2013.

Irish players have been developing that level of belief for some time now. Proof of that was delivered in spades in the three test series last summer when recovering from a 42-19 defeat in the opening test in Auckland to win the series 2-1 in Wellington on the back of their best performance of the tour.

While last Saturday’s epic, last-gasp, win for Munster over Leinster was proof positive that the winning mentality is finally permeating down south, it’s vitally important for Irish rugby that Leinster park that defeat and beat La Rochelle in Saturday’s Champions Cup rematch of last seasons classic decider.

Before getting into that, a word on Munster. The significant progress made this season under new management was encapsulated perfectly by the sequence of play that enabled Graham Rowntree’s men to recover from the body blow of conceding a try to Joe McCarthy with 15 minutes left.

Ciaran Frawley’s missed conversion confined Leinster’s lead to two points, offering Munster a lifeline if they could somehow manage to wrestle possession back. In the 10 minutes that followed, the game was played out in no man’s land between the respective twenty twos, with neither side were capable of controlling possession.

A brilliant Gavin Coombes turnover, wrestled from the vice-like grip of the equally powerful McCarthy, with four minutes left on the clock presented a glimmer of hope. While Leinster managed to get possession back, a number of vital interventions from Alex Kendellen, introduced off the bench with just 10 minutes to play, ultimately paved the way for Munster to win.

Firstly, a big hit by Kendellen dislodged the ball from Leinster replacement prop Thomas Clarkson with Munster transitioning immediately into all-out attack. In the ten-phase build-up to the winning drop goal, Kendellen carried three times.

Munster nearly blew the drop goal opportunity when Craig Casey hesitated for a vital second at the base of the ruck. At that precise moment Cian Healy applied all the experience of a veteran of 123 Irish caps on the occasion of his 263rd Leinster appearance.

Healy hit the ruck with such ferocity that it blew Casey backwards and almost dislodged the ball. Suddenly Munster were on the back foot only for Kendellen to rescue the situation with another forceful carry from which Casey finally delivered a sumptuous pass right into Crowley’s bread basket.

Even then, after the restart, Munster had to survive a scrum on half way to close out the game. With the visitors' scrum now under intense pressure, Kendellen picked magnificently off the base of a fast retreating unit and powered through the tackle of Liam Turner to put Munster on the front foot once again.

Munster’s carrying, passing and decision-making throughout that fraught closing period was of the highest quality, despite being out on their feet at the time.

All season we’ve heard tales of the pace and intensity with which Munster have been training at and how, as a consequence, the team is so much fitter. All that effort came to fruition at the tail end of an absorbing contest that more than justified the growing pains Munster endured due to the dramatic change of approach at the start of the season.

This group of players deserved that win but must back it up by delivering their best performance of the season on their third trek to South Africa in eight weeks. They’ve had to do things the hard way with the URC final in Cape Town their sixth away game on the trot.

Perhaps all that traveling and time spent on the road has served to bring the squad even closer together. Right now there’s a chemistry within the group that has served to keep them alive in games they would have lost this time last year.

Of more importance and, despite yet another long journey to Cape Town, Munster are more than capable of finishing the job. Not only do they have a recent reference point with their 24-26 win over the Stormers in the same arena, they also have the evidence presented by Connacht last weekend.

A final score of 43-25 did scant justice to an outstanding performance in Andy Friend’s last outing as Connacht head coach. His charges were well in the contest, trailing by six points with five minutes to go, before conceding to sloppy tries at the death.

Naivety in defence at various points cost them dearly but they never gave up. Munster won’t be anywhere near as profligate and will make a decent Stormers attacking unit work far harder for points.

Overall Connacht have enjoyed a very good season, reaching the last four in the URC along with qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup rugby. Friend can head home to Australia with his head held high.

THE DRAWING BOARD: Leinster head coach Leo Cullen at squad training this week. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

The cut-throat nature of rugby at this level was encapsulated by Leo Cullen’s desire to move on within minutes of the final whistle in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. In the circumstances, who could blame him.

On the back of the way another dominant season petered out in the closing phase last season, with a shock defeat to the Blue Bulls in the URC semi final at the RDS, followed immediately by La Rochelle’s pilfering of a fifth Champions Cup on the last play in the final, Cullen appreciates more than most that Leinster cannot allow history repeat itself on Saturday, especially with the final being contested in Dublin.

Cullen’s decision to rest practically his entire starting team last Saturday was replicated by Ronan O'Gara with the side he sent into battle in the Top 14 clash against Montpellier on the same afternoon. The difference here was O'Gara had his Top 14 home semi final slot already secured. The pressure on his troops will come in a few weeks' time when they’ll be contesting a domestic semi-final and, hopefully a final on successive weekends in June.

The game is so attritional now that Cullen had no choice but to rotate his players for the Munster game. With the benefit of hindsight, he’d probably accept that he should have stacked his bench with more experienced campaigners given that the URC semi was Munster’s World Cup final.

Leinster re-assembled at their headquarters in UCD on Monday without any interest in looking through the rear view mirror. The immediate task for Cullen and Stuart Lancaster was in shifting the focus on what is now their last outing of the season in a winner-take-all game against a side that has got the better of them in their last two European encounters.

Given that Cullen is set to make up to 13 changes to the side that started against Munster, all of whom featured for Ireland in securing the Grand Slam, I don’t think last weekend’s result will impact on the mindset of their team.

Given the history of their last two outings against La Rochelle, it’s not as if Leinster will be lacking in motivation or desire to win this. They are still hurting from what happened in last season's final in Marseille.

Couple that with the fact this final marks the last association their captain Johnny Sexton will have with the squad after over a decade of inspirational service and the Leinster players are more than aware they have to deliver. I think they will but, to do so, must hit a few key markers to enable that to happen. More on that on Saturday.