Dillyn Leyds: Ronan O'Gara is the kind of guy who always wants to win

Dillyn Leyds had popped on and then off Ronan O’Gara’s radar a couple of times when he was playing Super Rugby with the Stormers and the Irishman was coaching at the Crusaders.

Their first proper interaction, though? Kind of awkward, but only because it was over Zoom. Jono Gibbes, La Rochelle’s director of rugby, was on the same call and, well, we all know how artificial those calls can be.

O’Gara and Gibbes were sounding him out about the prospect of swapping Cape Town for the Bay of Biscay. They’d seen the video edits, digested the stats and dissected his game. The call was a getting-to-know-you job. They were looking into the person, not the player.

“Well, I started to talk myself up big time, of course,” he laughed. “No, I just spoke about who I am as a guy, what I could potentially bring to the club. I said I’m a laidback type of guy who likes to joke around off the field.

“It’s all about creating a good environment for me and spending time with the boys. That’s how we will end up better on the field. Just spoke about what I’d give to the team and the type of player I am. It’s as cliché as it is but put the team above my own interest.”

Leyds comes across as a good egg: even if it is on Zoom after a training session five days out from another Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster. He laughs long and often throughout the interview, and with an ease that makes the time fly by.

O’Gara has always preached the primacy of hard work on both sides of the ball and congratulates him on the back of it. That’s the bedrock but the main man’s support for his player has manifested itself in other ways besides.

Man of the match when La Rochelle beat Leinster in last season’s decider, the utility winger endured a more difficult first 40 minutes in the semi-final against the same side 12 months before when he dropped a succession of kick-offs.

O’Gara’s response, Leyds told RugbyPass two years ago, was to ask if he needed sunglasses.

He told another story in the same piece, about a coach sharing plays he had thought up while standing at the 8am breakfast queue.

It’s a drive that has propelled La Rochelle to new heights.

“Everyone in the rugby world knows that Rog is the kind of guy who always wants to win. Every little thing, every small detail, nothing is not important to him. That’s what he has brought to this club. All we want to do is win and have that feeling every single time.

“Whether it’s a little battle in training, or whether it’s getting into the kick-chase line or something like that, that’s the kind of mindset that he has brought here.

“Yes, we can have fun as a group off the field. There are certain times that we can joke and have a laugh, but when it’s time to do your job, do your job, and do it to the best of your ability.”

Leyds credits the calibre of player and person that has been recruited as a driving force behind their push for success on the home and the continental fronts in recent seasons. Former Ireland international Ultan Dillane has been one of them.

The 29-year-old arrived at the club last summer after eight years and 126 appearances for Connacht – and 19 for his country – and he has played a couple of dozen times for the Top 14 side and to increasingly good effect.

He has passed muster on both sides of the chalk, adding to the glue binding them together off the park by spearheading team get-togethers on their days off. A brunch club and card games have been among the initiatives.

“Ulty is a good man,” said Leyds. “He is a really good guy. He has integrated really nicely with the squad. He came in and, like Rog, they have that mixed Irish/French accent. It’s difficult to understand him but if you spend enough time with him, you sort of figure out what they are saying.

“His form on the field in the last couple of games has been amazing. He is really good for us in the wide channels, carrying hard and getting us gainline. But not just that, his defence has been really, really good. It has probably been a standout feature of his play recently.”