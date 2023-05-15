'We don't want it to end here. This can't be our final' - Rowntree and Munster refocus for shot at silverware

LEINSTER 15

MUNSTER 16

When you consider the tumultuous nature of Munster’s first season under the stewardship of Graham Rowntree, the downs and ups, the heartache and joy, it really should not have come as any surprise that there would be more drama to add to the script in Dublin on Saturday evening.

Yet as mayhem erupted all around him at the moment Jack Crowley’s 78th minute drop goal sailed between the uprights at the end of a relentlessly exciting and absorbing BKT URC semi-final against old rivals Leinster, it was Rowntree who looked the calmest person in the Munster coaches’ box from the television replay as the young playmaker entered the storied folklore of his province.

He has been through the wringer since stepping up from forwards coach to succeed Johann van Graan as head coach and Saturday’s thriller extended the ordeal by another 80 minutes, the victory that Crowley’s drop kick delivered coming with the promise of another dose in Cape Town when they meet defending champions the Stormers at DHL Stadium in two weeks.

As the Munster players celebrated a long-awaited win against a side that had dealt them so much pain in these knockout scenarios and a huge travelling army of support delighted in the moment, Rowntree was on hand to remind all concerned that this was not an end point in the story of this season.

Peter O’Mahony, who will celebrate a decade as Munster captain this summer, had also delivered that message to his team once they had regathered after a deserved lap of honour around an Aviva Stadium rapidly emptying of blue-clad ticket holders.

“Pete spoke really well in the dressing room about this not being our final tonight,” Rowntree explained and spoke of the emotional scenes they had witnessed. “I turned to a couple of coaches and said 'is this happening?' Yes, it is. The fans, family, support us everywhere, so that was true emotion but we don't want it to end here. This can't be our final.”

Both sides had contributed to a special occasion and a riveting contest that had begun with the worrying sight of Leinster flanker Will Connors lifted onto a stretcher cart just a minute in after his head made a heavy impact with the turf following a two-man tackle in the opening minute. That led to the opening score from a Harry Byrne penalty before Munster fly-half Ben Healy kicked two of his own for a 6-3 lead after 24 minutes. Former Munster lock Jason Jenkins carried Leinster back in front with a try just before the interval, Byrne’s conversion sending the favourites into a 10-6 half-time lead as an air of inevitably about what would come next from the home side crept into conversations at the interval.

Munster had been wasteful to say the least in not converting their chances during the first-half, possession lost on three separate occasions with the tryline in sight, so when another ball went down just after the break as the men in red laid siege to the home posts, there was the sense of another good opportunity slipping away.

Yet Munster were not going away, Tadhg Beirne’s try on 47 minutes after another period of offensive pressure pushing his side back with Crowley, having switched from inside centre to fly-half following Healy’s removal for treatment on a head wound, kicking the conversion that sent the visitors into a 13-10 lead.

Back came Leinster, replacement lock Joe McCarthy’s try on 63 minutes reminding everyone who the favourites were, though another replacement, Ciaran Frawley, took over goalkicking duties from Harry Byrne and missed the conversion, an error that would come back to bite Leo Cullen’s men.

Leinster, with a 15-13 lead looked every bit the top seeds as they set up camp in the Munster half and could not be budged between the 70th and 75th minutes, their excellent game management and composure front and centre as the clock ticked remorselessly on.

Yet then came the twist as Leinster probed once more through their lineout maul and Joe McCarthy carried into contact when the ball was released into the open field. Gavin Coombes, man of the match in the quarter-final win at Glasgow seven days earlier, came up trumps again, ripping the ball from his Ireland squad-mate to secure the much-needed turnover and from that moment the remaining four and a half minutes belonged to Munster.

It was a triumph of bravery and desire, the courage coming in the decision to seize the initiative from under their own posts coupled with the determination not to be beaten as their multi-phase advance took them into the Leinster 22, before Crowley dropped back into the pocket from where he launched his kick skywards towards victory. They had overcome adversity too, coping admirably with the loss of RG Snyman, Conor Murray, Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash to head injuries sustained in Glasgow the previous weekend.

Yet Rowntree was right to keep his players on point, despite the magnitude of this win. The Stormers lie in wait, delighted to have avoided Leinster, as was evidenced by social media video posts of the team and management celebrating the favourites’ demise. What’s more John Dobson’s side will be eager to avenge Munster’s regular season league win on their home turf just four weeks ago.

Which is why the Munster boss will have little difficulty bringing his players back down to earth for the challenge ahead. They have been through too much this season to take their eye off the ball ahead of the final hurdle.

“There's loads to improve on in our game,” Rowntree said. “We'll look at our game, strip our game apart this week, have a good review and keep going our game. After the Glasgow victory it was very much still looking at our game, growing our game, just looking at what we can do, as boring as that sounds.

“We’ll be looking at how we broke we them down (in that 26-24 win on April 15) and how we dealt with their power game, but they'll be better than that night.

“They'll be battle-hardened themselves, so it will be a real challenge for us, but we're in a final, we back the work we've done, we back our fitness. That will be our sixth away game on the bounce, it's unprecedented, and we'll enjoy it.”

LEINSTER: J O’Brien (C Frawley, h-t); T O’Brien, R Henshaw, C Ngatai (L Turner, 78), D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath – captain (N McCarthy, 68); M Milne (C Healy, 48), R Kelleher (J McKee, 65), M Ala’alatoa (T Clarkson, 70); R Baird, J Jenkins (J McCarthy, 59); M Deegan, W Connors (J van der Flier, 1), J Conan.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; B Healy (R Scannell, 31), C Casey; J Loughman (J Wycherley, 51), D Barron (N Scannell, 51), S Archer (R Salanoa, 51); J Kleyn (F Wycherley, 45 - HIA), T Beirne (A Kendellen, 70); P O’Mahony – captain (J O’Donoghue, 51), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacement not used: N Cronin.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)