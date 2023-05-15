Stormers promise Munster a 'proper game' in the URC final as Connacht rue what might have been

Before the Leinster and Munster United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final had reached halftime, Stormers coach John Dobson promised the winner “a proper game of rugby”. At that stage Dobson believed his side would be traveling to Dublin to play against Leinster at the Aviva.

“We want to do something very special in two weeks' time. Whether it is here or there. I promise if we go to the Aviva, we will not roll over. It will be a proper game of rugby,” Dobson said.

But as it turned out the final will be back at the wonderful DHL Stadium, which has seen more than 90,000 through the turnstiles for the URC quarter and semi-finals.

Regardless of the location though, Munster can fully expect a “proper” game of rugby from the defending champions. It will also be a return to the scene where they inflicted a first home defeat on the Stormers in 20 months.

The Stormers were excellent in patches during their 43-25 semi-final win over Connacht despite having less than 30% of the possession. They still managed to fashion six tries, thanks to a backline spearheaded by the sensational flyhalf Manie Libbok and stacked with gamebreakers across the field.

The Stormers knew that Connacht were likely to dominate possession and they prepared to make a lot of tackles – which they did. In all the home team made 179 tackles to the 59 of Connacht.

But in a swirling wind and with those deadly attackers at the back for the Stormers, Connacht were hurt badly with counter-attacking play. At one stage the Stormers scored 24 unanswered points. It’s credit to Connacht that they stayed in the fight until the last five minutes when two sumptuous Stormers tries blew the score out slightly.

“Going into the game, we knew that the Stormers are a team of some brilliant individuals and we actually knew Manie was probably going to be the key,” Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend said.

“We needed to try and quieten him down. And I thought for probably the first 15, 20 minutes we did. But then he found his mojo and off they went. So, you've got to pay credit to that.

“At the end I think the better team won to be honest with you because in these games you've got to take your chances and we had more chances, which we didn't take. They had fewer chances and took them and they ended up scoring six tries to four so the better team won in the end.” Friend, who now departs his role, was full of praise for his team and their semi-final appearance, challenging them to now kick on.

“It's not the way we wanted it to finish. At 77 minutes, we were six points behind and I honestly felt we were going to sneak it,” Friend said.

“You could see both teams were nervous from the outset, well certainly the Stormers were nervous from the outset and then they found their mojo, we got into a bit of a lull then, but it was a tit-for-tat sort of a game.

“I think in the end the best team won, but you know what a brilliant occasion for our blokes, a lot of those fellas it's the first time playing on a big stage like that and I thought we ran the defending champions pretty close. I don't think the scoreline in the end was reflective.

“We will be better, or Connacht will be better for that experience. And there's going to be frustration. We knew before the game, you've got 40 plus thousand people here, there is additional pressure. Players will reflect upon that and learn from that experience.

“I can never doubt the effort that went in there, the desire to win that game and I thought as I said, with three minutes to go we're within a score to steal what most would have would have said was going to be an amazing victory. We didn't do it, but we certainly put ourselves in with a chance.” Friend though, admitted that he didn’t want the side to become known as “plucky losers”. This campaign needs to be a turning point.

“I've loved my time here, the five years, but we don't want to be the team that loses a game and everyone pats you on the back and says, ‘geez, you're good little fighters’, because we're actually more than that,” Friend said.

“I think we're more than that, and I think the way the club's going, it's a matter of time and it will start to win these games.

“So, the plaudits will feel a bit hollow. I can't control those. What I can control is, what we've been able to control is the way we've grown as a team and the way we'll continue to grow.

“With Pete Wilkins coming in as the new head coach next year and the coaching team he's got, the playing staff that we've got. I think there's an enormous opportunity for this team to keep growing and one day, in the not-too-distant future, I reckon they will hold the trophy.”

Captain Jack Carty reflected that the season was the best he had enjoyed but that there was a real sense of disappointment at the way it ended.

“It's probably been the most enjoyable season of my career to date anyways, especially from Christmas onwards I think (Connacht won seven out of eight games to make the play-offs),” Carty said.

“We created something special with the group we had, obviously there's a few moving on. We struck the balance between enjoyment but also doing our job and that's what led us to where we were today.

“Unfortunately, we didn't have enough on the day but that's what we'll try to replicate moving on.”