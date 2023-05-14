Rowntree on Munster: This team doesn't go away. We are tough and battle-hardened

There will be no ‘happy to be here’ approach from Munster ahead of their URC Grand Final with the Stormers in Cape Town on May 27, Graham Rowntree promised supporters following their epic semi-final victory over Leinster.

As Munster supporters celebrated a first final appearance in eight years and dared to dream of an end to a 12-year trophy drought, head coach Rowntree spoke of the belief coursing through his squad following their 16-15 win at Aviva Stadium on Saturday and a determination to see the job through in what will be a sixth consecutive game on the road.

Jack Crowley secured Munster’s return to the league final having last reached the decider in 2015 when they lost to Glasgow Warriors in Belfast. Having switched from inside centre to fly-half when starting number 10 Ben Healy sustained a blood injury to his head in the 32nd minute, Crowley was calmness personified as he slotted home a drop goal with two minutes remaining to put his team into a one-point lead over the hot favourites.

The semi-final win continues a five-match unbeaten run since Munster were dumped out of the Champions Cup with a heavy Round of 16 defeat to the Sharks in Durban on April 1, Rowntree’s men securing their place in the URC play-offs as well as qualifying for next season’s European competition with a league victory at the Stormers a fortnight later, a come-from-behind draw with the Sharks back at Kings Park and a quarter-final win at Glasgow last weekend.

That Munster succeeded against their arch-rivals to seal just a second win in 14 meetings with Leinster at the Aviva was all the more laudable given they had lost an experienced quartet of frontline starters in Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman to head injuries in that last-eight win at Glasgow while captain Peter O’Mahony and hooker Diarmuid Barron were patched up and sent out in Dublin having also been injured in that 14-5 win at Scotstoun.

“This group don’t give in and we have come through some fires in the last few weeks,” Rowntree said.

“We go to Cape Town and it will be our sixth away game on the bounce, and that’s when we are finding out about people. We are tough, battle-hardened, so I was never hopeless. This team don’t go away.”

Rowntree acknowledged a slew of missed try-scoring opportunities from his side when he said the overall performance was: “Not perfect, not perfect.

“We’ve got to be more clinical. We spoke about it at half-time, we needed to be more clinical near the opposition try-line. This (Leinster) is a very good team, regardless of whoever they have out on the field. A very good team. So, we weren’t perfect, but I’m delighted with the fight and the spirit.

“We’re in a final. I said to the group in the week, 25 days ago, we were paranoid about European qualification. Now we are in a semi, now we are in a final.

“Our game is still growing. We are finding out about people. Pete (O’Mahony) spoke really well in the dressing room about this not being our final tonight. We go down to Cape Town with belief.”

He added: “I have seen tangible improvements in our game. I saw that when results weren’t going our way back in the autumn. I had full belief in what I had seen being done in training and the connection the lads had with the coaches.

“We are here to win, aren’t we, in this sport. And to get to this far, and to get to a final, we will be gunning for it.”

QUESTIONED: Munster head coach Graham Rowntree during the post-match press conference. Pic: Ben Brady, Inpho

Rowntree had rolled his eyes when told by a journalist that Leinster boss Leo Cullen had suggested Munster’s attacking and defensive shapes had looked similar to his own side’s.

“So we're all just copying Leinster are we?” he fired back before the line of questioning changed tack.

The Munster boss will also no doubt be raising an eyebrow to videos on social media posted from Cape Town showing Stormers head coach John Dobson high-fiving companions and his players embracing one another as the defending champions watched Munster knock out Leinster following their own semi-final win over Connacht on a torn up, mud bath of a pitch at DHL Stadium.

Back in Dublin, though, he was asked if had concerns the Stormers could be as disruptive to Munster on their own tryline as Leinster had been to prevent at least four gilt-edged chances from close range.

“Leinster are exceptional defensively at the breakdown, we spoke about it in the week. They'll chance their arm, particularly near their goal line. We knew that was coming.

“Stormers have a huge pack, on not the best of surfaces in world rugby. We had a challenge with their scrum and maul and also their pace they can play the game. They’re the complete package. Under Dobson, I'm a big fan of how he coaches and what they’re doing, but we'll deal with that next week."