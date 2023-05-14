Ireland women 7s side qualify for Olympics 

Ireland's women sevens team have clinched a place at the Paris Olympics thanks to a 10-5 victory over Fiji in the World Rugby Seven Series.
The win for Allan Temple-Jones' side in Toulouse on Sunday morning ensures they will finish in fifth position in the overall 2023 Women's World Series standings, and join Australia, New Zealand, USA and hosts France as the fifth team to book their place at next summer's Games.
"A huge amount of hard work has gone on behind the scenes for the last number of years to reach this historic milestone," said IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said, "and it is testament to the dedication, talent and resilience of the players that they have qualified for the Olympics.
"Olympic Qualification was a stated aim for the IRFU in this cycle and I would like to pay tribute to all in our High-Performance Department, and everyone connected with the team for this seismic day, not just for rugby, but for Irish sport in general."
The Olympic Rugby Sevens competition will be hosted at the Stade de France from 24-30 July next year.