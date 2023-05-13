No time for regrets as Leo Cullen switches Leinster focus to La Rochelle

Leo Cullen wasted no time in facing the media after Saturday night’s URC semi-final loss to Munster. Disappointing as the result was, the Leinster head coach was already turning the page and learning his lines for the week to come.

La Rochelle lie in wait just seven days distant from now, back here at the same Aviva Stadium. That Champions Cup final has been the main focus through this hectic end-of-season run on two fronts. Now it’s their sole focus.

No time to waste.

“For us now we can’t dwell on it too much. That’s the reality. We can’t dwell on it this week because we’re out again next weekend against La Rochelle here. They will be desperate to retain their trophy so it’s two teams going hard at it again.

“Hopefully it will be a great occasion. That’s what we have to look forward to now. There are lot of things in that game there today that we can be better at but it’s over now. You’ve got to give Munster credit. They stuck to it right to the end.”

He gave Munster their due more than once. That needs stressing.

He also made the point that Leinster had rolled the dice on their selection for this interpro knockout and had to accept the fact that their numbers didn’t come up.

They had made seven changes from the side that beat the Sharks in the league quarter-final a week before. Most of their top shelf players had been left out of reach while Robbie Henshaw and Ronan Kelleher were given runs after stints on the sideline.

“We knew we were taking a bit of a risk with that piece,” said Cullen.

Cohesion was his buzz word, in that Leinster lacked it. He was right. Munster enjoyed 57% possession and 56% territory and the only surprise is that those numbers weren’t even higher in their favour. It felt like they had even more of the game.

Leinster’s discipline let them down too. They conceded eleven penalties but seven in the first-half and Munster really should have closed this one out long before Jack Crowley snatched the win with a late, great drop goal.

“We were very close to it, very close to closing out the game. It’s disappointing we weren’t quite able to do that but, again, you have to give credit to Munster. There’s two teams fighting right to the very end, they nail their opportunity at the death and we don’t get another chance. We were very, very close to winning a semi-final. Unfortunately not today.

“Again, back to that cohesion part. They had a more settled group there today and that’s a call that we made and we have to accept the consequences of that now. Munster look strong but we fight our way back in and repel and repel them on numerous occasions so the fight among the lads is great. You couldn’t fault them for a second.”