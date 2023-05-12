Mixed first day for Ireland at Women's Rugby Sevens

The Ireland Women’s side endured mixed fortunes on Day One of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series on Friday as they look to secure their place at the Olympics for the first time.

The Irish started the day with an impressive 27-7 win over host nation France in Toulouse before they then suffered a heavy 33-12 loss at the hands of second seeds Australia later that evening.

Allan Temple-Jones’ side currently occupy the fourth and final qualification berth for the Games, but they will be keeping a close eye on Pool C in particular, as they know a higher finish than both Fiji and Britain will see them qualify for Paris in 2024.

Ireland with 64 points, Fiji (62) and Great Britain (60) are the three teams vying to join New Zealand, Australia, the USA and the host nation France as the automatic qualifiers for the Olympics.

HAND OFF: Ireland’s Claire Boles with Maddison Levi of Australia

Following two frustrating eighth place finishes in Vancouver and Hong Kong, Ireland recaptured some of their best form in their opening match against the French.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was the star of the show as her hat-trick of tries helped Ireland made a statement of intent with a terrific 20 point victory over France at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

Backed by a vocal travelling support, captain Lucy Mulhall, who ran out on her own to mark her 50th Sevens international tournament, fittingly crossed for a try in a brilliant individual display while Megan Burns also touched down.

But then later that evening they were ultimately outclassed by an Australia team that had registered 52 points without reply against Brazil.

Ireland bookended the first half against the Australians with tries from captain Lucy Mulhall and Stacey Flood, but their opponents showed their class with four unanswered second half tries to remain unbeaten and the top of the group.

Ireland’s final Pool B match sees them take on the Brazilians at the Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse. Kick-off is set for 9:43am Irish time and a win should be enough to secure a place in the cup quarter final.

Ireland Women’s Sevens squad: Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC), Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC), Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC), Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC), Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (captain), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).