Leinster make seven changes for URC semi-final with Munster

The Leinster team to face Munster in the semi-final of the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium has been named.

There are seven changes to the side which beat Sharks in the quarter-final last weekend.

Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Ciarán Frawley, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Scott Penney, and Caelan Doris all drop out of the starting XV, Frawley is named among the replacements.

Luke McGrath captains the team, and there is a welcome return from injury for Rónan Kelleher. The hooker is set to feature for Leinster for the first time since January.

Jimmy O’Brien starts at full-back, with Tommy O’Brien and the departing Dave Kearney named on the wings.

Charlie Ngatai and Robbie Henshaw are partnered in the centre, with Harry Byrne and McGrath completing the backline.

In the pack, Michael Milne and Michael Ala’alatoa pack down either side of Kelleher in the front row.

Ryan Baird and Jason Jenkins are named in the second row once more, while Max Deegan, Will Connors and Jack Conan in the back row.

Meanwhile, Connacht have named an unchanged 23 for their URC semi-final clash with Stormers.

Leinster (v Munster): J O’Brien; T O’Brien, R Henshaw, C Ngatai, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; R Baird, J Jenkins; M Deegan, W Connors, J Conan.

Replacements: J McKee, C Healy, T Clarkson, J McCarthy, J van der Flier, N McCarthy, C Frawley, L Turner.

Connacht (v Stormers): T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, J Murphy, N Murray; S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, K Marmion, T Daly, B Ralston.