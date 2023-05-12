Keith Earls starts as Munster make four changes for URC semi-final clash with Leinster

Munster have named their side for Saturday's highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship semi-final clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm.

There are four personnel changes and two positional switches to the side which won away to Glasgow Warriors in last week’s quarter-final.

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman were all removed for Head Injury Assessments during the course of the bruising 14-5 victory at Scotstoun and are unavailable as they follow their return to play protocols.

Keith Earls recovered from his groin injury earlier this week and makes his first start since his 200th Munster appearance against Sharks three weeks ago.

Craig Casey, Ben Healy and John Hodnett also come into the side with Tadhg Beirne moving into the second row as Jack Crowley starts at inside centre.

Captain Peter O’Mahony (elbow) and Diarmuid Barron (shoulder) both came through training this week and are named in the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Earls and Shane Daly on either flank.

Casey and Healy start in the half-backs with Crowley and Antoine Frisch forming the centre partnership.

Jeremy Loughman, Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in an unchanged front row.

Jean Kleyn and Beirne start in the engine room with O’Mahony, Hodnett and Gavin Coombes completing the side.

Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin and Rory Scannell join the squad as replacements.

Munster : Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.