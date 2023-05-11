Dave Kearney to exit Leinster at end of the season 

The former Ireland international scored 55 tries for the province. 
SIGNING OFF: Dave Kearney of Leinster after his side's victory in the URC quarter-final against Cell C Sharks at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 16:16
Cian Locke

Dave Kearney will leave Leinster at the end of the season, the province have confirmed. 

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Major League Rugby outfit, Chicago Hounds but his next move has yet to be confirmed. 

The former Ireland international played 185 times for the eastern province since his debut in May 2009, scoring 55 tries.

The Louth native won two Champions Cup medals, as well as six URC titles.

“It’s been nearly 14 years to the day since I first had the privilege of wearing the Leinster Rugby jersey for the first time," Kearney said in a statement.

“As I reflect on my career, the overriding feeling I get is that of gratitude. Walking through the doors of Leinster rugby to join the academy in 2008, I never could have dreamt I’d still be here almost 15 years on. To have had such a long career playing for the team I grew up supporting, as well as representing my country has been a dream come true.

“It’s been an incredible journey, filled with some of the most special moments of my life, ones that I’ll cherish deeply. There have been plenty of challenges along the way, ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m going to enjoy every moment I have during my last few weeks as Leinster a player and I’m going to do all I can to help this team finish the season on a high.”

