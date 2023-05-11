Munster's Steven Archer takes aim at old rivals Leinster again

When you’ve played more than 260 times for your province, under six different head coaches, your view on the current state of affairs at your place of employment is to be respected and Steven Archer’s thoughts on Munster’s position going into Saturday’s BKT URC semi-final are worth taking on board.

The tighthead prop, more than 13 years removed from the senior debut he earned under Tony McGahan in 2009, is at 35 readying himself for another knockout joust with Leinster and hoping this will be the game when all the good progress made under current boss Graham Rowntree finally clicks into place.

Victories against the old enemy have been difficult to come by and always hard-earned and it will be a dozen years this month since Archer was an unused replacement at Thomond Park when Munster last lifted a trophy, at Leinster’s expense, as McGahan’s men defeated Joe Schmidt’s newly-minted European champions 19-9 to claim their second Magners League title in three seasons.

It is that sort of experience that can be invaluable on weeks like this but Archer is more than just a wise old head. The front-rower is also pulling his weight on the pitch with an 80-minute shift in the pivotal URC away win at the Stormers last month that turned Munster’s season around when it was in danger of going off the rails.

That a tighthead prop in a much maligned front row can rise to the challenge of facing not just a mighty Stormers scrum but then back it up with another 80-minute performance in the come-from-behind draw at the Sharks and then take that form into an equally physical quarter-final win over the Glasgow Warriors last Saturday speaks volumes for the Corkman’s importance to his team.

Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou, not too dissimilar in frame or appearance to Archer, is certainly happy to attest to that, and references his impact on younger tightheads Roman Salanoa, Keynan Knox and others.

Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou during a Munster Rugby squad training session at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“Absolutely. He’s an unbelievable professional,” Kyriacou said.

“I know he looks about 50 but he’s a serious professional. He looks after his body really well. He’s been so valuable to the younger lads who are coming through this season, Roman, Knoxy, and even the lads underneath them, Darragh McSweeney and people like that, he’s constantly trying to help them, giving them tips and pointers, and certainly around that set-piece element of the game.

“He’s such a great bloke. He leads from the back and we’re lucky to have him. We’re lucky to have someone of that experience.”

Archer’s presence around Munster’s High Performance Centre reminds Kyriacou of a veteran American footballer mentoring his future successors but still keeping them at bay.

“They have them in the NFL don’t they? They call them ‘greybeards’, to help the younger quarterbacks as they enter the league, and he’s definitely still there and as we’ve seen he’s still well able to perform at this level.

“Like I said, we’re very lucky to have him and he’s not related to me in any way, shape or form.” The player himself is making no secret of how much he is loving his rugby right now as well as the environment inside the Munster camp.

“I'm a bit more relaxed going into games,” Archer said. “It's definitely more enjoyable.

Read More Joy Neville to make history as first woman to officiate at men’s Rugby World Cup

"And even being with the younger lads in the squad, they give you a good lease of life. You look back and think, 'Jesus, I was like that one day'. Ah, it's nice.”

So too is the shape he feels Munster heading into their Aviva Stadium clash this Saturday evening. The corner they turned on the training pitch that followed back-to-back defeats to Glasgow at home on March 25 and the Champions Cup exit at the Sharks in Durban a week later was evident on their return to South Africa and their 14-5 last-eight win at Scotstoun last Saturday.

"I think we've taken big strides in the last month or two. There was always a bit of transition and building whereas now everyone is on the same page and we're all in a good place, coaches and players.

"The coaches and management have given us a clear game plan and it's an enjoyable way to play, we're moving the ball, we're defending our ruck well and it's an enjoyable game.

"It hasn't clicked yet but it's definitely coming together and it's close so it would be great if it clicked on Saturday.”