Rugby Players Ireland announce award nominees

Rugby Players Ireland have announced the nominees for this year's awards which will take place on Wednesday May 17th at The Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road and will be hosted by former players Barry Murphy and Andrew Trimble. The awards celebrate the achievements on and off the rugby pitch.

Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan have been nominated for the Bank of Ireland Men's XV Players' Player of the Year award. Doris, Hansen and Keenan were all nominated for the same award last year with Dan Sheehan replacing last year's winner and World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier as the fourth nominee. Sheehan has been a central figure for both club and country this year and is also nominated for the Nevin Spence Men's Young Player of the Year alongside Jack Crowley and Tom Stewart.

Caelan Doris has had a superb campaign so far and is reflected in his nomination also for Six Nations Player of the Championship alongside Keenan and Hansen. Hugo Keenan continues his excellent run of form for both club and country and his try against France a contender of MSL Mercedes-Benz Dealerships’ Men’s Try of the Year. Fan favourite Mack Hansen completes the shortlist who performances in the Six Nations earned him numerous Guinness Six Nations Player of the Match awards.

NOMINEES: Bank of Ireland Women's XVs Players' Player of the Year nominees are captain Nichola Fryday, Deirbhile Nic a Bhàird and Neve Jones

The Bank of Ireland Women's XVs Players' Player of the Year nominees are Neve Jones, Deirbhile Nic a Bhàird and captain Nichola Fryday having been acknowledge their peers for navigating a difficult few weeks for the women's side.

Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Sadhbh McGrath have been nominated for the izest Marketing Women's XVs Young Player of the Year award. Behan is also nominated for the AIB Corporate Banking Women's XVs Try of the Year award for her try against Japan in the first Test of an historic summer series for the women's side. Nichola Fryday and Aoife Doyle make up the shortlist.

It was a very positive year for the Irish Sevens Programme. The men's side claimed bronze at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa while the women's side was a regular feature in the latter stages of the World Series circuit. Lucy Mulhall, Emily Lane and Bèibhinn Parsons are shortlisted for the Triton Lake Women's 7s Player of the year, an award Mulhall has taken home twice. Jack Kelly, Harry McNulty and Andrew Smith are the nominees for the Triton Lake Men's 7s Player of the Year.

Also on the night the Zurich Irish Contribution to Society Award will be presented to an individual who has been a valued member of their community.

Members of the publie are invited to take part in the selection of the Druids Glen Moment of the Year by using the hashtag #DruidsMoment23.

Rugby Players Ireland Chairperson Peter O'Mahony congratulates this years nominees “The past year has demonstrated that while Irish Rugby is in a good place, there is still plenty of work to be done to ensure that we are fighting on all fronts.

"To get to where we want to go, we can never stand still. Nevertheless, it’s important that before we move on to new goals and ambitions we must recognise the achievement of our players who reach the pinnacle of their game. I wish to congratulate all nominees and their teammates on their efforts this season.”