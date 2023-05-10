Leinster's Goodman wary of improved Munster's threat

Two weeks since Leo Cullen spent half-an-hour trying to purge people of the idea that Leinster were shoe-ins for honours this month and the head coach could be forgiven for spreading a similar gospel this week.

Toulouse were the opponents a fortnight ago. A side riding high at the summit of the Top 14, one replete with French and foreign star power and eager for revenge after a defeat to the province in Dublin the season before.

Leinster blew them out of the water.

This week’s URC semi-final brings with it the most familiar foe of them all but Munster have been under Leinster’s boot for years now, their only win in the last eleven meetings a meaningless Rainbow Cup game two years ago.

Graham Rowntree’s men will make for Dublin without a host of key players to boot. Leinster, meanwhile, have questions over Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Cian Healy and Scott Penny but they are in far better health in terms of personnel.

Their form is red-hot too.

Andrew Goodman took all this in yesterday. All that and the query as to whether complacency might be more of an issue now than when Cullen addressed it. If not in their dressing-room, then in the wider province itself.

The one thing I really enjoy about our group is the motivation they come in with every Monday to put a good performance in for the jersey.,” said the attack coach. “These are guys that have grown up wanting to play for Leinster.

“When they get the opportunity it doesn’t matter who is in front of them, they’re highly motivated. And they’ve got a little bit of hurt there from last year around what happened at semi-final time. So there’s a lot of motivation there to put a good performance.”

It’s hard to see Leinster risking any of the players mentioned above given there is a Champions Cup final against La Rochelle seven days further down the tracks.

Henshaw and Lowe are both “stepping up” their rehab from quad and calf issues after periods on the sidelines, Healy suffered an ankle problem against the Sharks last week while Penny is going through graduated return-to-play protocols.

Rotation is definitely on the table regardless of those individual cases and Goodman was perfectly happy to big up southern neighbours who have performed an extraordinary U-turn on a season that teetered on the brink of implosion just over a month ago.

“Well, first of all, how good was that tour of South Africa and the away result (in Glasgow)? The confidence for them coming in is going to be high. We’ve talked a lot about how they defend and their strength in the contacts more than anything else really.

“Around their defensive system, how good we’re going to have to be around our ball-carrying and clean. That’s the main thing we’re concentrating on. Everything around that contact area is going to be a big part of us getting a good result this weekend.”

Similar garlands were distributed in the direction of the Munster attack which, the New Zealander explained, has become far more varied this season and poses a particular threat for its efficiency in the opposition’s 22.

Saturday will represent another step up again for a Munster side that has impressed against the Stormers, Sharks and Warriors lately. Leinster have been lauded on all sides throughout this season although Goodman feels better yet is required.

“We need to keep growing, we need to be peaking at this end of the season. Cohesion, little bits of our defence where we got exploited against the Sharks at the weekend, we need to really tighten up in the next couple of weeks.”