The Martin Johnson interview: A leader of men with club, country and the Lions

MARTIN Johnson emerges onto the sixth floor of the new International Rugby Experience on Limerick’s O’Connell Street, his head swivelling one way and then the other as he absorbs the 360-degree views of the city laid out beneath.

This is the end point of the region’s newest attraction, its floor-to-ceiling windows allowing light and life to flood in, and the eyes of England’s most successful captain have landed on the famous medieval brickwork on the banks of the Shannon.

“Is that King John’s Castle?” Johnson asks. He is off and running. The next ten minutes fly by in a sweep through centuries of English history, his love for the past all the more interesting for a natural scepticism when it comes to the received texts.

King John has been vilified down the years, most obviously through his nefarious role in the legend of Robin Hood. Most historians seem to agree that he wasn’t a good ruler but then he was still the man who, reluctantly, signed up to the Magna Carta.

His older brother got all the glory. Richard the Lionheart: the name says it all. A great warrior and a key player in the Third Crusade, but Johnson will tell you that he heaped the most ruinous of taxes on his subjects to make his venture happen.

And what were the Crusades about, really? Religious duty, or personal gain?

“There is an accepted history of everything that has happened and ‘it was this’. Everything is far more nuanced than that,” Johnson explains as his mind skips back and forth across the Irish Sea and through different periods in history.

“The last Anglo-Saxon royal family was dead on a field in 1066. Then you had the Normans, the Plantagenets and all these people... Our royal family, they basically got George I over, didn’t they, from Hanover.”

Sport, like history, has a way of trammelling us between fixed lines. Opinions and perceptions become fact, encased in amber for future generations whether they are right or wrong, or just a hopelessly simplistic version of the truth.

Johnson stood for years as rugby’s uncomplicated, unbending personification of John Bull. He was a 6’ 7” mountain of English oak. A leader of men with club, country and the British and Irish Lions who never took a backward step.

Martin Johnson, captain of England, holds up the Webb Ellis trophy. Pic: ©INPHO/Getty Images

He retired with winning records against every major rugby nation apart from New Zealand, and he beat the All Blacks as much as he lost to them. He was a tormentor of Ireland, beating them seven times from eight attempts, and of the provinces.

Leinster suffered under his yoke more often than any, and his Leicester Tigers side deprived Munster of a first Heineken Cup title in 2002, but there is a sentimental, more nuanced side to the man that he never allowed to be seen during his playing days.

His dad has been better at stockpiling memorabilia but Johnson kept some of the old name tags with the Red Rose on them from post-match official dinners and he has a pile of old jerseys that he aims to rummage through. Some will go up on the walls.

Football was a big part of his youth and he has team photos of his great-grandfather William Osborne Cleminson who played three times for the England Amateur team back in the 1907/08 season and whose middle name the 53-year old shares. That and his winning habit against Ireland: Cleminson’s debut was a 6-1 win over the Republic at White Hart Lane.

The love for rugby was kindled in no small way by the old Five Nations and the brilliance of the colours - vivid, evocative shades of white, green, red and blue – that lit up so many cold, dark and wet spring Saturdays.

He got a box in the post a few years ago with an official Lions cap and still purrs over, not just what it means to have this physical expression of his contribution, but the material itself and a badge that is still stitched into the fabric of his being.

“I think it’s just a stage of life too. You retire, you’re busy doing other things and 10-15 years can fly by. Then you think ‘we did those things’.” It’s this attachment to the game, old and new, that prompted him to answer the phone to his old Lions teammate Keith Wood and lend his presence to the launch of the International Rugby Experience. Anything for the game, basically. “It’s not a hardship, getting on a plane.”

Johnson spent three years as England boss between 2008 and 2011, winning the Six Nations in his final year and then bowing out after a disappointing World Cup in New Zealand, but his input to the elite end now is confined to punditry roles.

Rugby these days revolves for the most part around the coaching he does with his son Henry’s U15s team. It’s this grassroots level that he highlights when asked about the various financial and health issues that are such major concerns in the modern game.

He smiles when recounting the evening the team spent two weeks ago when, after training for an upcoming final, adults and kids retreated to the local hostelry to eat pizzas and entrench connections long into what should have been an early school night.

This is the layer of the sport that provides the platform for everything else but it exists outside the glare of the media until something like the RFU’s recent decision on tackle height restrictions above the waist for the amateur game stirs the hornet’s nest.

The motives were honourable, initiated in an attempt to further player welfare and, in particular, reduce head injuries, but it was introduced as a diktat rather than in consultation with the clubs, schools and lower tiers of the senior game. Uproar ensued.

“People were confused by that, weren’t they? We’ve seen it in football where they are trying to mandate too much for the laws. ‘This must happen’. Refereeing rugby is a very difficult thing to do. It’s a very difficult game to referee. You can penalise things but you have to have a feel for the game and let the guys play.

“We had a girl, young enough, refereeing the U15s and she said to me afterwards ‘how did it go?’ And I said, ‘Great, because no-one is talking about you, they’re talking about the game’. And that’s how it should be. Let the game flow. When we mandate stuff it makes it very difficult for referees because you have got to judge things, particularly the tackle.”

He’s still holding court on this aspect of the game when the signal comes that he is needed elsewhere. Room for one more question, basically, so and the conversation drifts again towards the history books. To the 2003 Grand Slam decider to be precise.

He throws his head back laughing, no doubt expecting the usual query about the red carpet incident, but listens instead to the widely-held theory that England’s 42-6 defeat of Ireland that day was the peak for a team that went on to win a World Cup.

Not the case, he insists.

He rattles off the Grand Slams England left behind them in 1999, in 2000 and in 2001 and makes the point that the 2003 team didn’t even play all that well until the clinical destruction of Eddie O’Sullivan’s side at Lansdowne Road.

“In 2001 we were probably, in terms of the Six Nations… That’s the most points and most tries (scored in the competition), that team, and that may never be broken. We were bringing Jason Robinson off the bench with 20 minutes to go.”

Who says history is written by the winners?