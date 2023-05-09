Kyriacou on O'Mahony fitness battle: 'We’ll keep assessing him hour to hour'

Munster will continue to monitor the fitness of injured duo Peter O’Mahony and Diarmuid Barron ahead of Saturday’s BKT URC semi-final at Leinster, as the forward duo both trained at Thomond Park on Tuesday.

Captain O’Mahony sustained an elbow injury in the opening minutes of last Saturday’s 14-5 quarter-final victory over Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun while hooker Barron was withdrawn with a shoulder problem at the start of the second half.

O’Mahony was sent for a scan of his elbow by the Munster medics on Monday while the province said Barron would be assessed throughout the week to determine their availability for selection in the weekend’s knockout derby at Aviva Stadium.

Munster will definitely be without RG Snyman, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, and Malakai Fekitoa for the Dublin trip, all of whom are going through return-to-play protocols following head knocks in Glasgow but though O’Mahony and Barron did train on Tuesday, forwards coach Andi Kyriacou maintained a cautious approach towards their passing fit to face Leinster.

“Ah look, we’re just going to listen to what our medics say around that,” Kyriacou said of O’Mahony. “We’ll keep assessing him hour to hour, day to day, and give him as much time as we can to hopefully get him through and get him playing but we have to take a lead off what the medics and ultimately what his body tells us as we roll into the weekend.

“He just did some stuff in terms of getting himself mobile, moving again and very much still connecting with what’s going on on-field.”

The forwards coach said the same applied to Barron, and added: “Again, we’ll keep assessing him as we roll through the week into the weekend. But yeah, he’s been a part of training today.”

Both Snyman and Murray were first-half casualties, the latter resulting in a red card for Glasgow fly-half Tom Jordan following a reckless high tackle, while Scotland centre Sione Tuitopulotu was shown a yellow card for the head-on-head collision which ended Fekitoa’s participation in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Kyriacou expressed the Munster coaches’ confidence in the players who will replace the quartet when head coach Graham Rowntree reveals his hand on Friday at noon.

“Yeah, you know, some of the collisions as they were reffed in the game were deemed illegal and they were given the appropriate cards, or the repercussions were there from the referee’s side of things.

“So they’ve handled that and those sort of things happen within games, week to week. And the other two were just freak injuries really, that could happen. It’s just unfortunate that we knocked them all up in the one game at this point in the season.

“But we’re happy with where we are as a squad. We’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of lads exposed to rugby throughout the season, both at a URC and European level and we’ve had to cope with this kind of stuff before and we’re confident in the lads who are available to be selected from.”

Kyriacou said the four continuing their Head Injury Assessments this week were still contributing to the cause off the field in team meetings as he was asked if there was frustration for Snyman missing out for the second time in four weeks having failed an HIA against the Stormers in Cape Town last month after recently returning from a long-term knee injury.

“For us, we’re gutted for him. It’s not frustration from us at any point.

"He’s worked incredibly hard to get himself back and you could see, certainly through that South Africa trip that he was picking up form again and getting accumulative load and minutes back under his belt.

“We’re just bitterly disappointed for him that he can’t get back out there again at the weekend. And just like the other lads are, they’re hugely connected to what’s going on on-field and adding value even though they’re not available due to their head injuries. But a huge knowledge and help and assistance in terms of what he brings off the field at the moment.”