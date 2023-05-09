Former captains Stuart Hogg and Stuart McInally named in Scotland training squad

The experienced duo announced recently that they will retire from rugby to pursue other interests after this year’s showpiece in France.
Former captains Stuart Hogg and Stuart McInally named in Scotland training squad
Stuart Hogg will retire after the World Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 14:18
Anthony Brown

Former Scotland captains Stuart Hogg and Stuart McInally remain on course for World Cup swansongs after the pair were named in Gregor Townsend’s 41-man pre-tournament training squad on Tuesday.

The experienced duo announced recently that they will retire from rugby to pursue other interests after this year’s showpiece in France.

While Exeter full-back Hogg was always expected to be included in the squad, there was some doubt about whether Edinburgh hooker McInally would be included.

In a squad of few major surprises, Glasgow back Stafford McDowall and Leicester lock Cam Henderson are the only uncapped players included, although both were involved in the Six Nations squad earlier this year.

Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham and Glasgow flanker Rory Darge are both back in the mix after missing the Six Nations through injury.

Exeter second row Jonny Gray has not been included after suffering a knee injury recently, while Fraser Brown, Johnny Matthews and Mark Bennett are among the most notable absentees.

Darcy Graham is back in the Scotland fold after injury (Jane Barlow/PA)

The 41-player group will gather for an initial training camp on 29 May to begin preparations for warm-up matches at home to France, Italy and Georgia and away to the French in July and August.

The squad will then be trimmed to 33 ahead of the tournament in which Scotland will be in a group alongside South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania. Their first match is against the Springboks in Marseille on Sunday 10 September.

More in this section

Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle 8/5/2023 Wilkins thrilled as Connacht bring full squad to South Africa
Scotland v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - BT Murrayfield Stadium Gregor Townsend relishing the chance to push Scotland on after signing new deal
Glasgow Warriors v Munster - United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final Fekitoa, Murray, Nash and Snyman ruled out of semi-final clash with Leinster 
ScotlandsquadPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>GOING BACK: Dan Lydiate has rejoined the Dragons. Pic: David Davies/PA</p>

Wales international Dan Lydiate seals return to the Dragons ahead of next season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd