Lydiate, who was recently released by Dragons’ United Rugby Championship rivals the Ospreys, will rejoin a region he played for between 2006 and 2013
Wales international Dan Lydiate seals return to the Dragons ahead of next season

GOING BACK: Dan Lydiate has rejoined the Dragons. Pic: David Davies/PA

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 13:41
PA Sport

Wales international back-row forward Dan Lydiate has sealed a return to the Dragons ahead of next season.

Lydiate, who was recently released by Dragons’ United Rugby Championship rivals the Ospreys, will rejoin a region he played for between 2006 and 2013.

The 35-year-old British and Irish Lion has won 69 caps and is part of Wales head coach Warren Gatland’s extended preliminary World Cup training squad.

The Dragons have not specified Lydiate’s length of contract.

“We are delighted that Dan is coming home to a club where it all started and a place that means a huge amount to him,” Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said.

“Dan has enjoyed a fantastic career, playing at the very highest level, and he comes back to the Dragons producing some of his finest rugby, underlined by his recent call-up by Wales.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan has hailed Dan Lydiate’s return to the Welsh region (Robert Perry/PA)

“He is a leader, someone who sets the standards, while his vast experience and approach to the game will be of huge benefit to our young squad.”

Lydiate said: “I’ve had a lot of positive conversations with Dai about what is being built here, and he is one of the reasons I wanted to return and sign.

“There is a good crop of young talent at Dragons, and now I am back on board I will hopefully add some experience, play my part and help them on their journey, too. I am looking forward to getting stuck in.”

<p>CAPE TOWN BOUND: Connacht announce their travelling squad heading to Cape Town for their URC Semi-final against Stormers. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Wilkins thrilled as Connacht bring full squad to South Africa

READ NOW

