Wilkins thrilled as Connacht bring full squad to South Africa

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said it is a big boost to have all 23 who did duty in Belfast on Friday night available for their trip to Cape Town to take on champions the Stormers in Saturday’s URC semi-final.

All 23 came through the bruising 15-10 win over Ulster and Wilkins and director of rugby Andy Friend have added six other players as back-up as they depart today for South Africa.