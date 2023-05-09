Wilkins thrilled as Connacht bring full squad to South Africa

All 23 came through the bruising 15-10 win over Ulster and Wilkins and director of rugby Andy Friend have added six other players as back-up as they depart today for South Africa.
Wilkins thrilled as Connacht bring full squad to South Africa

CAPE TOWN BOUND: Connacht announce their travelling squad heading to Cape Town for their URC Semi-final against Stormers. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 11:10
John Fallon

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said it is a big boost to have all 23 who did duty in Belfast on Friday night available for their trip to Cape Town to take on champions the Stormers in Saturday’s URC semi-final.

All 23 came through the bruising 15-10 win over Ulster and Wilkins and director of rugby Andy Friend have added six other players as back-up as they depart today for South Africa.

“The guys are focused and hungry,” said Wilkins. “It's just steering them in the right direction for the next challenge and they'll rip into that no doubt.

“Before the Ulster game I said to the players, we genuinely believe that you guys, that we deserve that opportunity of the quarter-final, it says a lot about us that we earned that spot but thereafter all that matters is what happens next and we had to go out and start from scratch and build the respect and the performance that will get us into a semi and now we are in it, we get pats on the back for that and the lads fully deserve that but what matters is what we do next.” 

The Connacht management have added hooker Eoin de Buitléar, props Peter Dooley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy, lock Darragh Murray, along with versatile backs Cathal Forde and Colm Reilly for Saturday’s clash at Cape Town Stadium.

Connacht squad:

Forwards (17) 

Jack Aungier 

Finlay Bealham 

Denis Buckley 

Jarrad Butler 

Eoin de Buitlear 

Peter Dooley 

Oisín Dowling 

Jordan Duggan 

Dave Heffernan 

Shamus Hurley-Langton 

Josh Murphy 

Darragh Murray 

Niall Murray 

Conor Oliver 

Cian Prendergast 

Dominic Robertson-McCoy 

Dylan Tierney-Martin 

Backs (12) 

Bundee Aki 

Caolin Blade 

Jack Carty 

Tom Daly 

Tom Farrell 

Cathal Forde 

Mack Hansen 

Kieran Marmion 

John Porch 

Tiernan O’Halloran 

Byron Ralston 

Colm Reilly

More in this section

Glasgow Warriors v Munster - United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final Fekitoa, Murray, Nash and Snyman ruled out of semi-final clash with Leinster 
Rory Darge and Gavin Coombes 6/5/2023 Gavin Coombes: Munster spirit can handle growing injury list 
Leinster v Cell C Sharks - United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final Caelan Doris relishing opportunity to inflict more misery on Munster
<p>STAYING PUT: Gregor Townsend has ended speculation about his future. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA</p>

Gregor Townsend relishing the chance to push Scotland on after signing new deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd