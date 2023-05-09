Wilkins thrilled as Connacht bring full squad to South Africa

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said it is a big boost to have all 23 who did duty in Belfast on Friday night available for their trip to Cape Town to take on champions the Stormers in Saturday’s URC semi-final.
All 23 came through the bruising 15-10 win over Ulster and Wilkins and director of rugby Andy Friend have added six other players as back-up as they depart today for South Africa.
“The guys are focused and hungry,” said Wilkins. “It's just steering them in the right direction for the next challenge and they'll rip into that no doubt.
“Before the Ulster game I said to the players, we genuinely believe that you guys, that we deserve that opportunity of the quarter-final, it says a lot about us that we earned that spot but thereafter all that matters is what happens next and we had to go out and start from scratch and build the respect and the performance that will get us into a semi and now we are in it, we get pats on the back for that and the lads fully deserve that but what matters is what we do next.”
The Connacht management have added hooker Eoin de Buitléar, props Peter Dooley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy, lock Darragh Murray, along with versatile backs Cathal Forde and Colm Reilly for Saturday’s clash at Cape Town Stadium.
Jack Aungier
Finlay Bealham
Denis Buckley
Jarrad Butler
Eoin de Buitlear
Peter Dooley
Oisín Dowling
Jordan Duggan
Dave Heffernan
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Josh Murphy
Darragh Murray
Niall Murray
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast
Dominic Robertson-McCoy
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Bundee Aki
Caolin Blade
Jack Carty
Tom Daly
Tom Farrell
Cathal Forde
Mack Hansen
Kieran Marmion
John Porch
Tiernan O’Halloran
Byron Ralston
Colm Reilly