Gavin Coombes: Munster spirit can handle growing injury list 

Resilience in the face of multiple casualties during the win over Glasgow Warriors shows the Munster spirit will be alive and kicking at Aviva Stadium this Saturday, believes Scotstoun man of the match Gavin Coombes.

Blown away by the travelling support that roared Munster on, the No.8 spoke of the boost the BKT URC quarter-final away win would give the Munster players as they prepared for an equally tough semi-final against competition favourites Leinster.

Glasgow had finished one place above them in the BKT URC standings having claimed a big win at Thomond Park in the third from last game of the regular season and Munster had not won a one-off knockout game in either the league play-offs or the Heineken Champions Cup for four years but head coach Graham Rowntree had called this 14-5 victory a statement performance and Coombes added his own take on the impact it could have ahead of the trip to Dublin.

“Yeah, huge confidence,” Coombes said. “Some things didn’t click and if we can get them right we feel like we can be a match for anyone. It gives us huge confidence.

“We’ve a lot of belief in this group, the way we’re training and even the guys that aren’t selected, you see that talent that’s there and what they can bring. They want to be involved so everyone has to be at their best.

“There’s a lot of belief in this group and when you have travelling support like that and every home game it’s incredible and you want to play for them.

“I think there’s a real Munster spirit there and a lot of homegrown players and even everyone that’s come in buys into it and when you have fans like that it’s easy to buy into it and we want to give them something.”

Coombes was asked to reflect on the journey Munster have been on this season under the stewardship of first-season head coach Rowntree with the new coaching ticket of Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy and Andi Kyriacou. He did so by referencing the criticism that had been fired at them during a difficult start to the campaign when the side managed just two wins in the opening seven games.

“Yeah, I think a lot of people were saying a lot of things at the start of the season. We knew inside, internally what we had and what this group was. We’re building towards something and next week is another stepping stone.

“I think considering what happened in Thomond Park a few weeks ago we knew what they were going to bring. We knew they were going to be physical and they’re a very good side so look, we showed up physically and maybe there was a few mistakes here and there and a bit of ill-discipline crept in and stuff but we dealt with it and we dug deep inside our own 22 and we can be proud of that.

“Denis (Leamy) has put in a lot of work since probably Scarlets and Glasgow at home and we’re reaping the rewards of that now.”

Munster’s maul defence had been a particular focus following the Glasgow defeat when the Scots took a 31-0 lead after 44 minutes and won 38-26 in Limerick. Vengeance was sweet on Saturday evening as the Warriors’ lineout drive threat was nullified and Coombes said:

“Again, it’s probably something we were disappointed with in a few of those games post-Six Nations. That wasn’t us that showed up in a few of those games around our maul D and we put a big focus on it again and you can see for yourselves there’s been a massive improvement.

“Kyri has put a lot of work into that and we’re seeing the benefit of it again.”

The back-rower from West Cork described the Glasgow victory as “probably the best yet” of 2022-23 and explained: “You know, knockout rugby, when we played the Sharks (in the Champions Cup Round of 16) we were bitterly disappointed with how we showed up in that knockout game so we’re delighted with the result and there’s plenty of work-ons so that’s another good thing to look at.”

Munster’s injury update issued on Monday afternoon will not have made for pleasant reading in the province with RG Snyman, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa all ruled out following Head Injury Assessments during the Glasgow game while captain Peter O’Mahony and hooker Diarmuid Barron remain injury doubts for the Leinster showdown. The No.8 was nevertheless confident that any necessary replacements would be ready, willing and able this Saturday.

“We’ve been unfortunate to be without RG for a good chunk of the season so far so, you know, lads know their role and they’ve played plenty of minutes. Pete was away for the Six Nations but we’ve John (Hodnett), who has been phenomenal this year, he came in and played very well again and Kendo (Alex Kendellen) came off the bench as well.

“They’re assets and everyone has played their part this year, everyone is going to step up when they get the chance and I think we’ll see that anytime anyone gets an opportunity.”