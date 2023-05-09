Caelan Doris relishing opportunity to inflict more misery on Munster

The last URC quarter-final between Glasgow Warriors and Munster was only just getting to its feet on Saturday evening when Caelan Doris was asked about the prospect of facing either the Scots or their great rivals at the Aviva Stadium this coming weekend.

Leinster had already sauntered past the Sharks in Dublin but the sands would shift through the evening in Scotstoun with the visitors losing key players to injury, the hosts going down a player to a red card, and Munster eventually pulling through to the semi-finals.

“I’m sure there will be an unbelievable turnout here if it is Munster,” said Doris. “It will hopefully be close to full, which would be class. The interpros are always pretty special going up against your national teammates so that would be huge.”

There will be plenty of this through the week as players and coaches lay siege to the opposite trenches with love bombs but the cold, hard reality for Munster is personified in the experiences Doris has had against the men in red.

The Ireland back row has faced them six times already and never lost. The one Munster win in the last eleven meetings was a meaningless Rainbow Cup tie at an empty RDS in 2021 when Leinster went through the motions with a weakened side.

Their eyes were firmly fixed on a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle a week later while Johann van Graan fielded a full-strength side. Doris had actually been due to play but suffered a calf injury during the week and missed out.

It’s unlikely his presence would have changed much that day. Munster were full value for a 27-3 win after all, regardless of the context, but Doris’ importance to Leinster and Ireland has mushroomed in the two years since.

His performances at No.8 for club and country seemed to cement his place at the base of the scrum in both teams, all the more so when he was less visible when chosen on the blindside for the Six Nations game against Italy in Rome.

That certainty has wavered since with the return to form after illness of Jack Conan, who has anchored the pack to huge effect lately, and Doris’ own versatility shining through all over the back row as Leinster zoom in on silverware.

The 25-year old has now started at blindside, openside and at No.8 for Leinster in their last three games against Leicester Tigers, Toulouse and the Sharks and he has been exceptional in all of them. What a luxury for any coaching staff to have.

“I do prefer eight but the main thing for me is being in the No.8 position off lineouts. That’s my favourite bit. I’m happy wherever and I think I can play well wherever I’m put and whatever is best for the team. I really enjoy playing with Jack when it is the two of us there and I think it has worked well for us the last while.”

Munster will travel up to Ballsbridge loaded with the motivations that should come with the memory of so many recent defeats to their neighbours but Leinster have their own ghosts to exorcise as the season reaches its climax.

Defeats to the Bulls and La Rochelle last year left them with nothing to show for what had been shaping up as such a promising season and that was on the back of three failed Champions Cup bids leading in.

“We’re in a unique position of still having that hurt so fresh in the mind,” said Doris. “The changing-room in Marseille, and after the Bulls at the RDS, are pretty dreadful memories and there is a lot of hurt and pain from that.

“But we also have the opportunity to potentially lift two trophies here at home in the Aviva in front of family, friends and home supporters. We love playing here and we have a pretty good record here over the last few years.

“So I think we have kind of pushed away from the negative memories and feel a pull towards what could be a very special couple of weeks.”