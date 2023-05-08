Rowntree: Leamy has fixed the chinks in transformed Munster armour

URC quarter-final: Glasgow Warriors 5 Munster 14

If knockout rugby up in Dublin has a familiar ring to it for Munster, the momentum their team will carry into this Saturday’s BKT URC semi-final against Leinster, and the belief that comes with it, has an entirely different feel.

As Johann van Graan’s teams made the trips up the M7 to either the RDS or Aviva Stadium to meet the top team in the competition every year between 2018 and 2021, the journey appeared increasingly daunting as Leinster’s superiority increased exponentially.

Leo Cullen’s side were well and truly under Munster’s skin, the visitors’ approach more fearful with every visit.

Yet in transforming the fitness, sharpness and ambition of his squad since succeeding van Graan last summer, Graham Rowntree has a chance to break the cycle in his first crack against them in a play-off scenario.

Saturday night’s quarter-final victory at Scotstoun provided the latest evidence that this is a Munster team made of different stuff 11 months on from a miserable last-eight exit to Ulster in Belfast that signalled a seriously underwhelming end to the van Graan era.

In delivering a first home defeat to Glasgow in 17 matches, Rowntree’s men not only won a one-off knockout game for the first time since 2019 but made a statement, physically and psychologically, that they are not a team to discount.

That they made it having lost captain Peter O’Mahony, RG Snyman and Conor Murray to injury inside the first 30 minutes was all the more significant.

Munster have rebounded strongly since that late March, early April dip, that home loss to Glasgow and a humbling Heineken Champions Cup hammering by the Sharks. They beat the Stormers in Cape Town and then came from 22-3 down to draw with the Sharks in Durban to secure Champions Cup rugby for next season.

Leinster dismissed a by now weary and injury-hit Sharks side 33-5 in their quarter-final but Rowntree senses a strong mentality in his players that things will be different when they meet Cullen’s side this Saturday evening. That's despite the potential loss of the previously named trio and fellow injury victims Diarmuid Barron, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa.

"We've got some momentum, I use that word a lot with the lads,” Rowntree said. “We've got some momentum given what we did in South Africa.

"We just keep growing our game, keep looking at ourselves, keep getting better.

"We'll see what Saturday brings.

"Everyone knows the calibre of Leinster, you saw the team they put out against the Sharks - the changes they made and look at that result.

"We know the challenge that's ahead, but we'll do what we can control, get up there and we’ll go for it."

Fekitoa and centre partner Antoine Frisch were first-half try scorers either side of Glasgow fly-half Tom Jordan’s 25th-minute red card for the dangerous tackle that ended Murray’s night. It was an intensely physical encounter that saw Munster lead 14-0 at half-time but spend much of the second half defending their tryline yet only concede one try, Kyle Stein striking for the short-handed Warriors in the 65th minute.

Munster will not want a repeat of that second-half lack of possession against Leinster and cannot afford the casualty toll that rose steadily from O’Mahony’s early bicep injury, Snyman and Murray’s HIAs and the withdrawal of starting hooker Barron just after the interval through to two late HIAs for Nash and Fekitoa.

Rowntree acknowledged there was frustration in the visitors’ coaches’ box but also encouraged by a defensive stand reminiscent of a similarly prolonged rearguard earlier in the season at Northampton Saints. Munster conceded three yellow cards and 18 penalties at Franklin’s Gardens but lost no-one to the sin bin in Glasgow and conceded six fewer penalties in the execution of 227 tackles, 87 per cent of which were completed.

He credited defence coach Denis Leamy for the improvements made since that December afternoon.

"Yeah. I'm seeing what we're doing in training coming out on the pitch. Leams is going to be some coach, he’s doing an incredible job with our men, they all follow him. They'd jump off a cliff after Denis Leamy, our players.

"He found some chinks in our armour, defensively, and he’s fixed them and I'm seeing that on the pitch. So we've got to keep driving that."

Most impressive was the more recent adjustments made in Munster’s maul defence and the head coach was given a huge confidence boost as his side held out a lengthy spell of Glasgow pressure in the opening quarter as they rejected at least three kickable penalty opportunities in front of the posts and instead went to their favourite weapon, that had undone Rowntree’s men at Thomond Park in a literal first-half mauling.

"Big,” he said of the lift given by the sacking of that first lineout drive on 12 minutes as the home side laid siege to Munster’s line.

“We talk about physical statements within the group, both sides of the ball. They (Glasgow) kept going there, didn't they? I was thinking 'bloody hell, just take the points will ya?’

“They kept going to the corner and we kept repelling them and that's a statement from us physically."

As for more improvements, Rowntree added: “We've got to be better with what we're doing, like decision-making. We've got to be better. That was the frustration in the coaches’ box.

"You come here, win a game like that of that magnitude but we’ll still be frustrated with some of the stuff we're doing and that says a lot about where I think we can get to."

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith (H Jones, 55); S Cancelliere, S Tuipulotu, S McDowall, K Steyn – captain; T Jordan, G Horne (A Price, 67); J Bhatti (N McBeth, 54), J Matthews (F Brown, 72), Z Fagerson (S Berghan, 63); S Cummings (L Bean, 66), R Gray (JP du Preez, 55); M Fagerson, R Darge (S Vailanu, 55), J Dempsey.

Yellow card: Tuipulotu – 76 mins Red card: Jordan – 25 mins

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash (M Fekitoa, 66 – HIA, Loughman 76 - HIA), A Frisch, M Fekitoa (B Healy, 55), S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray (C Casey, 25 – HIA); J Loughman (J Wycherley, 58), D Barron (N Scannell, 42), S Archer (R Salanoa, 63); J Kleyn (A Kendellen, 71), RG Snyman (F Wycherley, 17 - HIA); T Beirne, P O'Mahony – captain (J Hodnett, 4), G Coombes

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)