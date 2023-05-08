'We'll see what team we can put out' - Rowntree counts cost of Munster's win in Glasgow

Graham Rowntree is confident Munster supporters will travel to Dublin in their thousands this Saturday for his side’s BKT URC semi-final against Leinster but is less certain about the players he will have available for Aviva Stadium.

Munster booked their return to the last four and a fifth away knockout game in six seasons against Leo Cullen’s perennial competition favourites with a hard-fought and physically costly 14-5 quarter-final win at Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night.

Head coach Rowntree saw captain Peter O’Mahony and hooker Diarmuid Barron withdrawn through injury at Scotstoun and four more players – RG Snyman, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa - were unable to return from Head Injury Assessments.

Return-to-play protocols are likely to rule out lock Snyman, scrum-half Murray and wing Nash automatically from the Leinster clash while try-scoring centre Fekitoa was removed during the final 10 minutes following a nasty clash of heads in a heavy collision with Scotland centre Sione Tuipoluto.

O’Mahony’s race was run after just four minutes at Scotstoun with the flanker suffering an apparent bicep injury while starting hooker Barron was withdrawn two minutes into the second half.

Leinster defeated Munster in three consecutive semi-finals under Rowntree’s predecessor Johann van Graan and then the 2021 final as Cullen’s boys in blue landed four PRO14 titles in a row, only to lose their crown to the Stormers last season with a home semi-final loss to the Bulls.

They returned to the last four with a 33-5 defeat of the Sharks at the Aviva on Saturday afternoon in front of 14,642 having vacated the RDS for Bruce Springsteen’s run of concerts there. Capacity had been reduced to 19,000 for the quarter-final but will increase to 29,000 for the Munster derby clash at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Leinster’s 12,200 season ticket holders will have first preference on tickets, which will be available on the lower and middle tiers, including premium seating, from today with general public sales for what remains opening tomorrow, the province said.

Munster will have a better idea on who they will have available by then with Rowntree saying: "We'll see what team we can put out. We’re blessed with some unbelievable support and I’m sure we will be next week. We’ll see where we get to.”